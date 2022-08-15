Jacob Sorensen ruled out for weeks for Norwich ahead of Huddersfield game

Norwich have lost another left-back to injury, with Jacob Sorensen ruled out for several weeks ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield.

The defender suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the loss to Hull and joins Sam McCallum, who broke a bone in his foot last week, and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) on the sidelines.

Sam Byram has trained but Tuesday may come too soon while Adam Idah trained for the first time on Monday and Isaac Hayden is expected to join in soon.

Forward Teemu Pukki has a bruised foot but is expected to be available.

Huddersfield hope to have Tino Anjorin available.

The Chelsea loanee went off in the second half of the weekend victory over Stoke after taking a knock but it was largely a precautionary move.

David Kasumu’s hamstring injury is proving to be not as bad as first feared so he should be available within the next couple of weeks.

Defender Matty Pearson is a long-term absentee with a foot problem.