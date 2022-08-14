Native Trail ‘thriving’ on home workload in readiness for York

Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.
Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
Native Trail then stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month and was beaten just half a length into third place by Vadeni, with last year’s York hero Mishriff splitting the pair in second.
Mishriff will once again be in opposition on the Knavesmire, as will the unbeaten Baaeed, but Appleby believes his charge is ready for the challenge.
“He’s got the constitution of a rhinoceros – he just loves it,” he told Sky Sports Racing.
“He actually gets a bit depressed when he doesn’t get on with his work, so for the last three weeks we’ve been winding him up and he’s thriving on it.
“As we all know he’s the most gorgeous looking horse and we’re keen to go over the extended mile and a quarter again.
“It was a good, solid run on his first run over a mile and a quarter in the Eclipse. He’s been there and done it now.
“We’ve all got Baaeed to beat, we know that, but at least we’ve cut our teeth over the mile and a quarter, so we’ll take that as an advantage.”
Dasher Cronin, Mayor of Kilmallock, with Grainne Keays, Mary Burke, Sheila Queally, Caoimhe Reidy, Dasher, Imelda O' Riordan, Mags Enright, Pauline Dore, Katia Andrade and Mary Donoghue PIC: Ita West
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.