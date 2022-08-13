Doncaster score twice late on to claim dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon

Ro-Shaun Williams’ first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane.
A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes – his first two senior goals – looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
Lee Tomlin almost opened the scoring for Doncaster with a superb free-kick that was matched by a Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev’s save.
It took until the 76th minute for the Dons to finally break through when substitute Young-Coombes managed to bundle the ball over the line after Josh Davison’s header from Lee Brown’s cross hit the post.
Young-Coombes then doubled his tally by flicking in Ayoub Assal’s cross to seemingly seal the points for the Dons, but a thumping hit by Tommy Rowe after 87 minutes gave Donny a lifeline.
And there was enough time left for them to snatch a point as Williams rose to head in Adam Clayton’s flicked-on corner four minutes into added time.
