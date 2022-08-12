Search

12 Aug 2022

Cuban too hot for St Hugh’s rivals

Cuban too hot for St Hugh’s rivals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 5:05 PM

Cuban Mistress earned herself a deserved return to the winner’s enclosure with a front-running victory in the BetVictor St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury.

After opening her account at the second attempt at Sandown in May, Rod Millman’s filly finished second on three successive occasions, including behind Rocket Rodney in the Dragon Stakes.

A stiff six furlongs at Ascot in the Princess Margaret Stakes proved beyond Cuban Mistress three weeks ago, but dropping back to the minimum distance for this Listed contest, she proved her true worth.

The 16-1 shot was given a well-judged ride by Ross Coakley, who set the fractions in front before kicking for home approaching the final furlong.

Union Court did her best to reel in the long-time leader, but Cuban Mistress found plenty for pressure to prevail by three-quarters of a length, with her stablemate Woolhampton also running well in third.

“She has always been a nice horse. We tried her over six, but she didn’t stay last time – but over five she is pretty good,” Millman said of the winner.

“She is a very tough filly with a good constitution. Can’t say enough about her, really.

“The filly who was runner-up in the Super Sprint (Woolhampton) was third. She ran well and goes for the Somerville Sales race at Newmarket.

“I don’t know what we will do with the winner. If we had not have won today, we would have gone down the novice route to get the bonuses. Now we will probably still aim high – the Cornwallis possibly at the end of the season? I think there are a couple of races, and she is a tough little filly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media