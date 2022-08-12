Search

12 Aug 2022

Naby Keita back in Liverpool squad to face Crystal Palace after illness

12 Aug 2022 4:05 PM

Liverpool’s Naby Keita has returned after illness to ease some of the midfield pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Monday’s game at home to Crystal Palace.

Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both hamstring) and Curtis Jones (calf) are all absent until the end of the month or longer.

Klopp is also still without forward Diogo Jota (thigh), centre-back Ibrahima Konate (knee) and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but second-choice left-back Kostas Tsimikas (knee) has returned to training.

Michael Olise could finally make a return to Patrick Vieira’s squad on Monday and has been in training with Palace all week.

The 20-year-old sat out pre-season and the Eagles’ opener against Arsenal as he continued to recover from a foot injury sustained last spring.

Nathan Ferguson, meanwhile, has “had a setback” and has not been in training for the past few days, while James McArthur and James Tomkins will also miss the match.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Adrian, Gomez, Bajcetic, Chambers, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Carvalho, Firmino.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Edouard, Ayew, Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Plange, Olise.

