Arsenal’s Spanish defender Pablo Mari completes loan move to Italian club Monza

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has completed his loan move to Monza for the 2022-23 season.
Mari has joined the Serie A side after making 22 appearances for the Gunners.
The 28-year-old Spaniard initially joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and made the move permanent the following summer.
Mari spent the second half of last season in Italy on loan at Udinese, where he made 15 appearances.
“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Pablo well in Italy with AC Monza during this next stage of his career,” said a statement on the club website.
“The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.