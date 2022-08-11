Maljoom misses out on Marois date

Maljoom has been ruled out of Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville due to a dirty scope.
Trained by William Haggas, the colt won the German Guineas earlier in the season before an finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes, beaten just half a length after a troubled passage.
Connections had patiently waited for the all-aged Group One but unfortunately a new plan will now need to be drawn up.
Haggas said: “Unfortunately Maljoom has scoped dirty. It’s a shame but that’s it.”
