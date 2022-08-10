Search

11 Aug 2022

Karim Benzema becomes Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer in Super Cup win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 11:15 PM

Karim Benzema became Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer as his strike helped the LaLiga side secure a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Real equalled a record in Helsinki, winning the trophy for the fifth time to join the ranks of AC Milan and Barcelona.

David Alaba gave Real the lead, tapping home after Casemiro had nodded the ball down to him just a few yards out.

Benzema had already missed chances when he struck for Real’s second of the evening to ensure they would lift the Super Cup.

The French forward found the back of the net in the 65th minute when he was picked out by Vinicius on the edge of the box, before shooting straight into the back of the net.

The goal puts Benzema above Raul on the all-time goals list for the club with 324.

