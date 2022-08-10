Search

11 Aug 2022

League One pacesetters Peterborough progress with victory over Plymouth

League One pacesetters Peterborough progress with victory over Plymouth

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 10:51 PM

League One pacesetters Peterborough progressed in the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at divisional rivals Plymouth.

United took the lead after 28 minutes as Ricky-Jade Jones slotted home past Michael Cooper after being put in on the Argyle goal by Joel Randall’s defence-splitting pass.

Posh ensured their second-round spot when Joe Taylor scored a stoppage-time second into an empty net after Argyle keeper Cooper had gone up for a corner.

Argyle looked to have levelled in the opening minute of the second half but Lucas Bergstrom made a superb save to keep out Niall Ennis’ header from Jack Endacott’s cross.

Substitute Finn Azaz also came close, exchanging passes with striker Ennis before sending a rising drive just over from the edge of the box.

Azaz was not too far off with an angled drive with 70 minutes gone but again fired just over.

Just before half time Taylor did well to break up a home attack and set off from inside his own half on a solo run.

Taylor finished with a 20-yard angled drive on the run which flew just wide past full-stretch Cooper.

Both sides meet again at Home Park in League One on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media