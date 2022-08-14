Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

THE latest golf as notes supplied to the Limerick Leader.

BALLYNEETY

OPEN SINGLES: 1st Noel Connellan, Spanish point, 45 points; 2nd Ger McGrath, 40 points; 3rd Colm Kirby, 39 points; Gross Stephen Murray, Nenagh.

SCRAMBLE: August Bank holiday champagne scramble: Mike Garry & Jackie Nelligan, 49 points; 2nd Seamus Walsh & Philip Kennedy 49 points; 3rd Ken Doyle & Stuart Barry 48 points; 4th Cian Delaney & Jason Travis 48 points.

LADIES: Singles 1st Olivia Hayes, 39 points; 2nd Patricia Sims 37 points; 3rd Megan Hayes 35 points; Best 36 + Lainey Campbell 34 points.

SENIORS: Champagne Scramble – 1st Tom Clohessy Paul Bennett Pat Nagle & Willie Whelton 65.8; 2nd Tom Barrett Fergus O Donovan Martin O Connor & Brendan Mulcahy 65.4.

Team of Three – Winner John W Ryan Minie O Brien & Michael O Connell 63.2.

SPLIT THE POT: Harry Keegan wins €108.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: Tuesday 26th July: 18 Hole S/F – Winner Elaine Bermimgham 44 Pts. Runner Up Aileen Beary 39 Pts. Third Catherine English 37 Pts. Tuesday 2nd Aug: 18 Hole S/F: Winner Kitty Sheehan 40 Pts. Runner Up Mary T Real 34 Pts. Third Margo O’Doherty 34 Pts.

FIXTURES: Tuesday 16th with alternate 13th Aug: 18 Hole weekly – BRS. Sunday 14th with alternate on 11th Aug: 18 Hole Medal stroke play. Tuesday 23rd with alternate on 20th Aug: 18 Hole S/F: BRS. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30 pm.

Date for the Diary: Sunday 21st August is our Lady Captain’s Day. Full details will be published shortly and the club are looking forward to welcoming as many lady members as possible to play and support our Lady Captain, Jill on the day.

BALLYBUNION

MENS: Brosnan Memorial Medal – Saturday 6th August 22 – Old Course – 1st Brendan McKeon (15) 69 nett; 2nd Anthony Bennett (3) 70 nett; 3rd Chris O’Donoghue (10) 70 nett; Best Gross Edmond Healy (1) 73; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Brian Slattery (4) 74 nett; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Gerald O Gorman (6) 71 nett; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Sean C O’Sullivan (15) 71 nett; Category 4 (21+ handicap); 1st David Malone (24) 71nett

Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken – Sunday 7th August 22 – Old Course – 1st Sean O’Sullivan (15) 42pts (B9-22); 2nd Donal Liston (8) 42pts; 3rd Noel Barry (10) 33pts; Gross Niall O’Carroll (4) 33pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Anthony Bennett (3) 35pts; 2nd Adrian Farrell (4) 30pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Billy Kelleher (10) 38pts; 2nd Philip Beary (12) 37pts (B9-22); 3rd John Corridan (10) 37pts (B9-20); Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Gerry Murray (20) 39pts (B9-23); 2nd Ger Condon (16) 39pts; 3rd Tim O’Malley (19) 38pts; Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Jerry Kiely (21) 38pts; 2nd Jonathan Sheehan (29) 37pts; 3rd Michael D Farrell (21) 35pts

FIXTURES: Sunday 14th August 22 – Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News– Old Course.

Ladies: Competition Fourball Betterball – Tuesday 2nd August 2022 – Old Course – 1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (7) & Josephine Larkin (14) 40PTS; 2nd Helen McSweeney (27) & A M Sexton (18) 39PTS; 3rd Marianne Relihan (43) & Muireann O'Sullivan (46) 38PTS.

Atlantic Golf Construction – Friday 7th August 2022- Cashen Course – 1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 42 pts; 2nd Elva Clancy (34) 39 pts; Best Gross L.C. Georgina Keane 24 gross pts; 3rd Anne Marie Carroll (20) 37 pts; Cat. 1 1ST Sighle Henigan (20) 35 pts; 2ND Toni Quilter (19) 33 pts; Cat 2 1st Margaret Sinnott (30) 36 pts (Bk 9 15); 2nd Bernie Moloney (25) 36 pts (bk 9 14); Cat 3 1st Geraldine Gallagher (34) 36 pts (Bk 9 20); 2nd Niamh Kennelly (40) 36 pts (Bk 9 18)

SENIORS: Seniors Noirin Lynch (30) 32 pts

9 hole Competition results – Susan Walsh (29) 16 pts (Bk 6 13)

SENIOR MENS: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 4th August 22 – Cashen Course – 1st Nicholas Hayes (23) 27+7 34pts; 2nd Patrick Snr Carmody (37) 30pts; 3rd Anton Casey (14) 23+6 29pts; Gross Frank Dore 20pts; 4th Jerry McAuliffe (22) 30-2 28pts; 5th Patrick D Harnett (19) 28-1 27pts B5-11; 6th Maurice O’Connell (18) 25+2 27pts B5-10; 7th Jerry Costello (31) 30-3 27pts B5-9; 8th Leo Allman (20) 29-2 27pts B5-8 B3-5; 9th Seamus Hanley (14) 28-1 27pts B5-8 B3-4; 10th Didgie O Connor (25) 26+1 27pts B5-8 B3-3; V Timothy Houlihan (18) 29-4 25pts B5-7; S.V. Michael Tangney (18) 29-4 25pts B5-11; S.S.V. Dominic Moriarty (26) 22+3 25pts B5-7

FIXTURES: Thursday 18th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

SENIOR LADIES: Thursday 18th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

CASTLETROY

MENS: Mens results PGA Tankard - sponsered by MC HALE PLANT HIRE. , 1ST M O Shea 44 , Gross D Mc Mahon 41 . cat 1 1st O Hodges 42, 2nd P O Flanaghan 40 . cat 2 A Myres 41, 2nd P Hogan 39 cat 3 E Wallace 43 2nd K Collins 43, cat 4 T Davorn 42. 2nd M Condon 39 / cat 5 1st C O Loughlin, 41 , 2nd P Geary 40.

OPEN SINGLES: Open singles 3rd aug, 1st J O Halloran senior 44, 2nd M Farell 40 gross A Roche 32. 3rd B Corrigan 40 , 4th C O Loughlin 39 5t B Scanlon 39.

SCRAMBLE: Ladies &MEN Scramble Tues 2 nd, 1st L Pearse, J Kavanagh A O Neill J Ward 51,

SENIOR MEN: Senior mens 1st E Hanrahan sMc Namara E Quilnan 45 pts back 8 2nd N Larkin P Fitzgerald T Coffey 45, 3rd G Lowe E Storan J O Connor 43pts,

LADIES: Ladies Sunday 1st A Mc Carthy 42 pts.

TEAM NEWS: Our mens junior cup team lead by ian mc gill and Padriag Charlton played shannon on Sunday afternoon in castletoy in the area semi. We pulled this one out of the fire with a brilliant fightback from Brendan Reidy who was 2 down with 2 to play ,but finished birdie , par , birdie to win on first tie hole. With vinny Clifford already with a point on the board for us it was left to Ronan (skippy ) o connor to win his match on 18 to take us to the munster final v Charleville in thurles,. James scully was flat playing 18 and Patrick Bermingham came up just short.

CHARLEVILLE

AUGUST 2: Tuesday Singles 2nd August – 1st Chris Morrissey (20) 40pts; 2nd Eamon Leahy (14) 39pts

AUGUST 3: Seniors Results Wednesday 3rd August – 1st Sean F O’Connor Paddy Byrnes Anthony Fitzgerald 108pts; 2nd Dave Guiney Pat Hartigan Johnny Neenan 104pts; 3rd Jimmy Kavanagh Christy Dennehy John Dennehy 102pts C/B.

CAPTAIN’S PRIZE: Mr Claude Keane jnr. Fri/Sat /Sun 29/30/31 July 2022. Play Off Sunday August 07th – Winner Michael Bowles (11) 128. Captain’s prize to the Ladies: Helen Murray (42) 45pts; 2nd Tim Dennehy (24) 130; 3rd Danny Deady (18) 133; Gross 36 Holes Niall Corcoran. 140; 4th Seamus McGrath (23) 134; 5th Cat 0 – 11 Mark Cagney (8) 138; Cat 12 – 17 Ger Mullane (17) 138; Cat 18 + David O’Connor (19) 135; Best Nett 18 Holes Cathal Case (25) 64; Best Gross 18 Denis O Donovan. 74; Past Captain Ollie Kennelly (14) 146; Green Markers Liam Savage (17) 69.

LADIES: Bank Holiday Monday Scramble 1st Aug – 1st Siobhan Bowles, Liam Bowles, Michael Bowles 59 CB; 2nd John P Collins, Aidan Danagher, Martin McDonnell 59. Ladies V Par – Thursday 4th August 2022 – 1st Ema O’ Shea (27) +3, 2nd Ursula Fahy (17) +2.

DROMOLAND

VPAR: 1st Alan O'Flanagan 5 up; 2nd Niall Cannon 5 up; 3rd Mark Reynolds 4 up; Gross Seamus Cusack 4 up; 4th Conor McCarthy 3 up.

WEEKLY 9-HOLE: Weekly Men’s 9 Hole Results Week ending 5th August: 1st Alan O’Flanagan; 2nd Adam Merriman; 3rd Christy Cusack. Week ending 29th July – 1st Pat McCoy; 2nd Michael Donnellan; 3rd Damien O’Malley. Week ending 22nd July – 1st Damien O’Malley; 2nd Alan O’Flanagan; 3rd Niall Geraghty.

LADIES: Ladies golf results for the week ending 7th August 2022 – 18 Hole STB POY 4 – 1st Brenda Fitzgibbon 39pts; 2nd Niamh McDermott 37pts; Gross Mairead Bergin 22Gross pts; 3rd Deirdre Cooney 35pts. 9 Hole STB – 1st Joan Dunne 21pts.

KILRUSH

AUGUST 2: Crotty's Bar and Restaurant – 1 Gearoid Williams (15) 39 pts; 2 Dominic Enright (18) 38 pts; 3 Eoin Fitzgerald (16) 36 pts; 4 Sean Cooke (16) 36 pts.

AUGUST 3: Ennis Electrical – 1 Michael Shannon Snr (25) 41pts; 2 Michael Twomey (19) 40 pts; 3 Gerard S Ryan (12) 40pts ; Cat 1: 1 Thomas Coffey (11) 40 pts, 2 Pat J Shannon (13) 37 pts; Cat 2: 1 Dominic Enright (17) 38 pts, 2 Noel Thornton (17) 36 pts; Cat 3: 1 Sean Moran (23) 40 pts, 2 Patrick O'Dea (20) 37pts

AUGUST 6: Pat King Memorial – 1 Donncadh Nagle (05) 64; 2 Michael Galvin (17) 65; 3 Dominic Enright (17) 67; Gross Tom Clancy 74; CAT 1: 1 John Lane (12) 68, 2 Thomas Downes (10) 69; CAT 2: 1 Nathan Capon (16) 69, 2 Barry Power (12) 69; CAT 3: 1 Colm Fitzpatrick (21) 67, 2 John Donnelly (18) 67; Front 9 Brian Scanlon (10) 31; Back 9 Brydon Cody (11) 30.5

LIMERICK

LADIES: Result of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Qualifier for The Eileen Murphy Perpetual Trophy Competition, 2nd August 2022 – 1st Ger Madden / Ann Breen, P/H 22, 39 points and 2nd Mary Begley / Mary Pat Butler, P/H 18, 37 points (B6).

Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Keanes Jewellers Open Day 9th August 2022 - 1st Maria Kelly / Carol Merrick / Mary Liston, P/H 12/18/20, 79 points; 2nd Madeline Ryan / Mary Lee / Sue Hannon, P/H 16/27/22, 78 points (b9); 3rd Patricia Walsh / Betty Coughlan / Nola Murray, P/H 16/25/30, 78 points; 4th Jane Kennedy / Emma O'Halloran / Noeleen Neylon, P/H 16/20/11, 77 points. Congratulations to Maria Kelly who had a Hole in One on the 14th Hole

NEWCASTLE WEST

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Tuesday, August 2, 1st Donie O' Grady & Richard Wilkins; 2nd Con Flynn & Jim Moore. Monday, August 8th, Qualifier from pro-am; Joe Lynch, Pat O' Brien & Ger Healy.

FIXTURES: Next Monday; 16 hole scramble. Wednesday, August 17th; outing to Shannon, draw at 9.45 in Shannon.

TIPPERARY

OPEN WEEK: Last week was open week at Tipperary Golf Club which was a great success. Congratulations to all the winners and also thanks to all those that competed during the week, especially to those visitors that travelled to play. We would also like to thank our sponsors for the week; Pierse Motors. We would also like to compliment the course staff as the course was immaculate and also to our caterers Patricia and Ricky O'Rawe who served everyone excellent food all week.

MONDAY: Juniors Prize – 1st - Sean Kinnane; 2nd - Sean Cleary; 3rd - David O'Brien; 4th - Max Crowe.

TUESDAY: Open Singles – 1st - Ignatius Walsh (17) - 43pts; 2nd - Paddy O'Halloran (22) - 42 pts; 3rd - Tim (k) Ryan (20) - 42 pts

WEDNESDAY: Ladies Open SIngles – 1st - Priscilla Whelan (38) - 39 pts; 2nd - Jane O'Dwyer (49) - 39 pts; Visitor - Catherine English (Ballykisteen) (13) - 37 pts

THURSDAY: Seniors – 1st - Sean Jackson, Michael Kinahan, Alex Ryan, Thomas Ellard - 111 pts, 2nd - Eddie Madden, Paddy Crowe, Sean English, Rody Dwan - 108 pts, 3rd - Ger Dineen, Mike Maher, Tom H O'Connor, Ted O'Sullivan - 101 pts

FRIDAY: Friday & Saturday - Club Classic (Champagne Scramble) – 1st - Paddy O'Shea, Paddy Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy, Tony O'Sullivan - 144; 2nd - Darragh McComb, Fionnuala Fenton, Sean Long, John Breen Jr - 144; 3rd - Eddie Ryan, Kevin Crowe, Dino Wilkinson, Geoff Coman - 146; 4th - Tim Walsh, Alan Meskell, William Walsh, Sean Cummins - 146; 5th - Sean Long, Cathal Devlin, Adam Long, John Long - 147; Mixed - Niall Sheehan, Ann Creamer, Michael P Ryan, Pat Creamer - 152; Ladies - Deirdre Hayes, Jo Kinahan, Mary O'Meara, Ann English - 165; Nearest pin - Ann English; Longest Drive Men - Bernard O'Brien; Longest Drive Ladies - Kaelin O'Keeffe.

SUNDAY: Open Mixed Mixed Foursomes – 1st - Seamus Morrissey & Siobhan Fitzpatrick - 78 (18) 60 nett; 2nd - Joe O'Dwyer & Orla O'Donoghue - 77 (15) 62 nett; Gross - Edward Lowry & Aoife Lowry - 76 gross; F9 - Michael Morrissey & Katherine Morrissey - 33.5 nett; B9 - Michael Kinahan & Jo Kinahan - 32 nett.

COUNTY TIPPERARY

PRESIDENT PRIZE: President Kathleen O’Neill’s Presidents Prize will take place on next weekend Saturday August 13th Sunday August 14th. Ensure you are up on the BRS system in time for the draw. We wish President Kathleen the very best for her President’s Prize.

LADIES: Winner of the Tuesday morning 9-hole was Marie Graves with 21pts. Winners of the Tuesday 9-hole qualifier was Maura Maher 35.9 = 21pts & in 2nd place Collette O’Dwyer 26.8= 17pts. The Best Gross Pauline Fitzgerald with 18.1 - 7 gross pts. The Sunday & Wednesday 18-hole competition was won by Pauline Fitzgerald 18.6 = 40 pts, in 2nd place Pauline Walsh 20.5 = 37 pts & in 3rd place Teresa Canny 33.4= 36 pts. Thursday evening’s social golf in 1st place Breda Kennedy (C/B) & in 2nd Pauline Walsh both ladies on 19 pts. Great scores ladies, well done.

MENS: The NCBI (national council for the blind in Ireland) competition held over the weekend was won by Austin Lawrence (19) with 40pts, in 2nd place Tadgh O’ Driscoll (11) 39pts, in 3rd place Michael Ryan Rosegreen (14) 39pts. Austin & Tadgh now qualified to play in Adare Manor on Wednesday August 31st with the top three teams going forward to the all Ireland final in Athlone in September. Congratulations to Pat Ryan for a hole-in-one on the 12th. Result of the Wednesday 9-hole competition was in 1st place Padraig Skeffington (9) 22pts, in 2nd place John O’Donoghue (10) 21pts with the Best Gross going to Ollie Carr (2) 21pts.

SENIORS: The result of the 15-hole Scramble; in 1st place Noel McGuire, Liam Ryan (Con) & John Graves.