Young Limerick boxer in Turkey for the European Schoolboy Championships

RATHKEALE Boxing Club's rising star John Mongans has jetted out to Turkey for the European Schoolboy Championships.

Mongans is part of a 29 strong team of Irish Junior Cadets for the tournament, which is being hosted by the Turkish Boxing Federation in Erzurum, from August 10-21.

The team is comprised of 13 female boxers, and 16 male boxers, all aged 13 and 14.

Twenty-eight nations and 378 boxers are registered to compete at these EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships.

Back in June, Mongans won the Junior Cadet 70kg National title with an emphatic second round stoppage over the game Tom Ward of Ballyhaunis.

This win came 24-hours after Mongans dominated his semi final against fellow national champion Peter Maghee of St Conleths, Kildare, ending proceedings prematurely with another second round stoppage after Mongans landed some heavy shots from the young star who coached by Rob Williams and Pa Shaughnessy.

After claiming his first Irish title in March at 72kg, John made the conscious decision to drop to 70kg as he was aware that he needed to be in top condition to win and progress to the National team for these European Schools Championships.