10 Aug 2022

Nigel Clough: Mansfield did not deserve to go out against Derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:55 PM

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his battling Sky Bet League Two side did not deserve to exit the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle after losing a thriller 2-1 to League One neighbours Derby County.

Oli Hawkins levelled for the Stags on 56 minutes after Elliott Hewitt had put through his own net on 30 minutes before Tom Barkhuizen headed Derby a 69th minute winner and the home side had Jordan Bowery sent off near the end for bringing down James Collins.

“I was very pleased with the second-half performance – that is exactly how we want to play here at the One Call,” said Clough.

“We wanted to stay in the cup and I don’t think over the game we deserved to go out.

“I was proud of the boys and proud of the crowd. Derby know they’ve been in a game tonight.

“I thought it was a brilliant goal. We put a good cross in and Oli Hawkins brought it down and volleyed it in the bottom corner – a fantastic goal and I am not quite sure how we didn’t get another one at some point.”

Derby’s interim manager Liam Rosenior said: “It was an outstanding cup tie and I think Mansfield more than played their part.

“I think Nigel has got a really good team he is building here.

“But I am delighted with the character and application of my players. We knew it was going to be a banana skin and a really tough game.

“We dominated the first half, then Mansfield got the upper hand.

“But, fortunately for me, I’ve got people this season on the bench who I can turn to and make a difference and Mendez-Laing and Barkhuizen came on and combined for the goal.

“All in all it was a pleasing night and we’re delighted to be through to the next round.”

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

