09 Aug 2022

Nigel Lonwijk and Brendan Galloway pushing for Plymouth starts

Nigel Lonwijk and Brendan Galloway pushing for Plymouth starts

09 Aug 2022 1:53 PM

Plymouth could hand starts to defenders Nigel Lonwijk and Brendan Galloway in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Peterborough.

Dutchman Lonwijk is awaiting his Argyle debut after arriving on a season-long loan from Wolves, while Galloway has not played a competitive first-team match since suffering a serious knee injury last November.

Jordan Houghton seems likely to return in central midfield, having been suspended for the Pilgrims’ season-opener before coming off the bench in the 2-1 weekend loss at Fleetwood.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher, who named the same starting line-up for his side’s opening two League One games, remains without injured quartet James Bolton, Panutche Camara, Conor Grant and Mickel Miller.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann may also opt for rotation as he prepares for two consecutive matches at Home Park.

On-loan Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright could make his Posh debut following early-season fitness issues.

Defenders Nathan Thompson and Joe Tomlinson, midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Joel Randall and forward David Ajiboye are also pushing for involvement from the start.

McCann, whose team will be back in Devon for a league clash on Saturday, is still without Dan Butler (ankle), Oliver Norburn (knee) and Kwame Poku (calf).

