Leeds sign former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles

Leeds have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old was a free agent following four seasons with LaLiga side Real Betis.
Former Spain Under-21 international Robles returns to the Premier League having previously represented Wigan and Everton.
He will provide competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson at Elland Road.
