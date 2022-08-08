Lianne Sanderson reveals she received abusive messages as new season began

Retired England forward Lianne Sanderson has revealed she received abusive messages following the start of the new Premier League season.
Sanderson, who won 50 caps for the Lionesses before turning to punditry, took to Twitter to express her frustration.
She wrote: “I spoke to [sic] soon. I said the abuse had calmed down. But the football season must be back because it only took a day to be called a token gesture, for people to bring up race and speaking about my culture.
“You don’t have to agree with me by all means. It’s an opinion. Some are gross.
“I do [love] social media and interacting but now I understand why people become robots on here. When I realise all people want to sometimes do is get a reaction from you. Then delete their tweets.”
Sanderson was also the target of abuse during lockdown, writing on Instagram last April: “Some days the trolls affect you more than others. It’s easy for some to say just ignore them. But why should we have to? You can’t unsee things and more needs to be done to stop people being able to be so nasty.”
Pearse O’Shiel, chairperson Co-operative Housing Ireland, Alison Glynn and her daughter Isabella, and Kate Morgan, marketing officer CHI, in in Monéir, Clonmacken / Picture: Eamon Ward
John Treacy, the vice-chair of Ribchester Rovers with club secretary and his partner Tracy Ormisher | Picture: Bridget Rabbitts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.