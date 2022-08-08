Search

08 Aug 2022

Tate on countdown for Aclaim’s Nunthorpe bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:31 PM

James Tate has been “counting down the days” until Royal Aclaim’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes bid.

The unbeaten filly shot to favouritism for the Group One on August 19 with a scintillating display in the City Walls Stakes, also at York, last month.

Despite having had only three runs in her career, Tate feels she rates favourably with other smart sprinters he has had through his hands.

“The Nunthorpe has been the plan for her since she won the City Walls. And, to be frank, we have just been counting down the days,” he said.

“Obviously she had an easy few days after she won and then she has been in full work for quite a while now.

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far, touch wood.

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race that she won and she is unbeaten.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-One placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

