Tate on countdown for Aclaim’s Nunthorpe bid

James Tate has been “counting down the days” until Royal Aclaim’s Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes bid.

The unbeaten filly shot to favouritism for the Group One on August 19 with a scintillating display in the City Walls Stakes, also at York, last month.

Despite having had only three runs in her career, Tate feels she rates favourably with other smart sprinters he has had through his hands.

“The Nunthorpe has been the plan for her since she won the City Walls. And, to be frank, we have just been counting down the days,” he said.

🗣️"Royal Aclaim is the real deal!" Three starts, three wins now for Royal Aclaim as James Tate's filly lands the Listed John Smith's City Walls Stakes in some style at @yorkracecourse 🚀🚀@Atzenijockey pic.twitter.com/QV8yloYPRb — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 9, 2022

“Obviously she had an easy few days after she won and then she has been in full work for quite a while now.

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far, touch wood.

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race that she won and she is unbeaten.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-One placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”