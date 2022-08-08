Search

08 Aug 2022

Reading boss Paul Ince likely to name strong side for cup clash with Stevenage

Reading boss Paul Ince likely to name strong side for cup clash with Stevenage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:12 PM

Reading boss Paul Ince is intending to name a strong side as the Royals host Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Ince is struggling with a lengthy injury list but still oversaw a 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win over Cardiff on Saturday.

Scott Dann, Sam Hutchinson, Lucas Joao, Femi Azeez, Dejan Tetek and Liam Moore all missed that victory with none of them expected back on Tuesday night.

While Ince is therefore likely to stick with several of the players who started on Saturday, some under-23 talent could also feature with the likes of Basil Tuma and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan on the bench last time out.

Stevenage have won two out of two at the start of the League Two season and Steve Evans could rotate his pack in Berkshire.

Elliott List (foot) remains absent after being taken off on a stretcher during the opening day win at Tranmere.

Jordan Roberts replaced List in the weekend win over Stockport but may be rested this time out.

Danny Rose, Saxon Earley and Kane Smith have been substitutes in the opening two games and will be among a host of players hoping to start.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media