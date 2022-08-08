Search

08 Aug 2022

Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 4:59 PM

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst may have little room for manoeuvre as he prepares for Tuesday night’s all Sky Bet League Two Carabao Cup first-round showdown with Crewe.

Hurst had only one match-fit striker in Ryan Taylor available for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Northampton, which was secured by Jordan Maguire-Drew’s late equaliser.

John McAtee missed that game with a shoulder injury, while summer signing Danilo Orsi is working his way towards full fitness.

Maguire-Drew will hope his efforts from the bench have earned him a chance, while recent acquisitions Niall Maher and Otis Khan will attempt to force their way into the matchday squad.

Crewe manager Alex Morris will make changes for the trip to Blundell Park after a perfect start to the new campaign.

Morris has named the same starting XI for victories over Rochdale and Harrogate, but has indicated he will shuffle his pack for the cup tie.

Summer signings Arthur Okonkwo, Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor, Conor Thomas and Lachlan Brook have started both games, while Charlie Colkett, Thakgalo Leshabela and Courtney Baker-Richardson have been used from the bench.

Defender Zac Williams could be rested as his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off is carefully managed, while goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media