Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst may have little room for manoeuvre as he prepares for Tuesday night’s all Sky Bet League Two Carabao Cup first-round showdown with Crewe.

Hurst had only one match-fit striker in Ryan Taylor available for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Northampton, which was secured by Jordan Maguire-Drew’s late equaliser.

John McAtee missed that game with a shoulder injury, while summer signing Danilo Orsi is working his way towards full fitness.

Maguire-Drew will hope his efforts from the bench have earned him a chance, while recent acquisitions Niall Maher and Otis Khan will attempt to force their way into the matchday squad.

Crewe manager Alex Morris will make changes for the trip to Blundell Park after a perfect start to the new campaign.

Morris has named the same starting XI for victories over Rochdale and Harrogate, but has indicated he will shuffle his pack for the cup tie.

Summer signings Arthur Okonkwo, Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor, Conor Thomas and Lachlan Brook have started both games, while Charlie Colkett, Thakgalo Leshabela and Courtney Baker-Richardson have been used from the bench.

Defender Zac Williams could be rested as his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off is carefully managed, while goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.