Search

06 Aug 2022

Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

Aidan and Michaela Walsh chasing golden glory at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 10:14 PM

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh are enjoying every moment of their boxing success as they both prepare to go for gold in Sunday’s Commonwealth finals.

The Northern Irish duo both won their semi-final bouts on Saturday, with Aidan beating Wales’ Garan Croft while Michaela won by unanimous decision against South Africa’s Phiwokuhle Sbusisiwe Mnguni.

Both fighters are guaranteed to match their silver medals on the Gold Coast in 2018 and have the chance to upgrade to gold in Birmingham.

Michaela faces Elizabeth Oshoba of Nigeria in her featherweight final, and is bursting with pride being able to share her Commonwealth experience with her brother.

She said: “Obviously everyone here wants to win a gold medal, especially me, but I’m just in the present moment now same as Aidan and it’s just one step at a time.

“Regardless of the outcome I’m so proud to be in the Commonwealth Games final with my brother. Not many people can say that so I’m just so happy.

“Where we are now is a phenomenal achievement – obviously we want to go one step further, but for now we’re just enjoying the wins we got tonight and tomorrow what will be will be, but we’re ready.”

Aidan, who won a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, echoed his sister’s sentiment as he prepares to go up against Mozambique’s Tiago Osorio Muxanga in the light middleweight final.

He said: “It’s great because you get to travel the world with someone you love on a daily basis, who I’ve trained with since I was nine years of age so again, what more could you ask for? I’d be greedy if I asked for anything else!

“I’m not even thinking of the gold medal fight. I know I keep saying I’m enjoying this and enjoying that but I’m enjoying being here, but whatever happens happens.”

Although both siblings fought on Saturday, they were unable to see each other due to their preparation and recovery requirements for their own bouts, though Michaela revealed they were still able to support each other from afar.

“Well Aidan, I don’t think Aidan even came to see me!” she joked.

“He’s obviously back getting recovered after the fight he had, but I’m sure he was screaming at the TV when I was getting smashed with that right hand I got caught with.

“I didn’t come over [to see Aidan fight], I was screaming from the bedroom, I’m sure there’s a few noise complaints!

“He performed so good and I’m so proud to be in the final with Aidan and the rest of my team-mates.

“I want to enjoy the moment, obviously it’s something I’ve dreamt about for many years and if I do it with my brother it’ll be unbelievable.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media