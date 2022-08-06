Doncaster got away with one with last-gasp win over Sutton – Gary McSheffrey

Gary McSheffrey conceded that Doncaster “got away with one” after a dramatic finish saw his side snatch victory against Sutton.

Rovers trailed until stoppage time at the end of the game after Donovan Wilson had given the visitors an early lead.

But George Miller headed home an equaliser in the second minute of time added on and substitute Kieran Agard fired a winner 90 seconds later.

“We weren’t at the races,” McSheffrey said. “I was happy that we only went in one down because they missed a couple of sitters from loose balls and they really worked us.

“It was just good resilience from the lads to keep going until the end. It’s great to get the win and we take it.

“We know we haven’t played well and we got away with one. Sutton will be really disappointed because they have played well and managed the game so well.

“We’re just delighted. After we equalised, we said we’d take the point, but to get the next one was just superb.”

McSheffrey praised matchwinner Agard, who has suffered through injury and lack of form since joining Rovers in January.

“To get the winner was great for Kieran,” he said. “He’s had a tough time since he came to us, with his injury and lack of selection, but that is the way to answer your manager.

“He took the ball well, linked up his play and then got the winner.

“George didn’t have a good game today but he kept working hard and got his reward.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray bemoaned a cruel game after his side left empty-handed.

They had managed the game superbly after taking the lead and looked to be heading for the three points until Rovers’ dramatic fightback.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve and that was certainly the case today,” Gray said.

“We were really happy with the first half. We dominated and the only criticism really was that the game wasn’t out of sight.

“In the second half, we turned it into a real solid away performance.

“We felt hard done by with the equaliser in the 90th minute and then there’s a mishap and we end up losing 2-1.

“It’s a cruel game. For 90 minutes we were different class and it’s just the added bits that have cost us.

“They’ve got aspirations to be towards the top of the table and we’ve put in a magnificent performance against them, albeit not at the end.

“It’s hard to see the positives from the game because it hurts at the moment. We just have to move onto the next one and look to improve wherever we can.”