06 Aug 2022

Ian Evatt refuses to get carried away with Bolton’s comfortable win over Wycombe

06 Aug 2022 7:28 PM

Bolton boss Ian Evatt refused to get carried away after two-goal Kyle Dempsey inspired Bolton to an impressive 3-0 win over last season’s Sky Bet League One play-off finalists Wycombe.

Dempsey struck a brace for the first time in eight years – his goals sandwiching Aaron Morley’s 41st minute effort.

“It was a good performance and three points, but that’s all it is,” said Evatt.

“However, it was a huge step up from last week (1-1 draw at Ipswich). We were more energetic, we looked braver, more courageous in possession.

“We looked like a good team and did more things right than we did last week. I was frustrated by the point because I knew we are better than that.

“Wycombe are a team that ask you loads of questions. Regardless of scorelines, they are never out of the game. They constantly knock on the door.

“But I am not going to get carried away; it is one win and there is lots of work to do.”

Midfielder Dempsey had not previously scored for Wanderers and his last brace was for Carlisle in a 4-4 draw against AFC Wimbledon in 2014.

“Kyle has been hit and miss with injuries since he arrived,” added Evatt. “But he is over them now.

“We know he can make those forward runs because he is energetic. He has a goalscoring prowess and he showed what a good player he is.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth singled himself out for criticism as the Chairboys slipped to a first defeat of the new campaign.

“I am the man at the top so I will take the blame for this defeat,” he admitted. “A lot of managers find criticising their players easy, but I’ll take this one.

“In the first half I set them up tactically a different way. I actually thought we created some good chances and if we stick them away then it is an even game.

“We had four good chances; they had four good chances. They stuck two away and we didn’t.

“That was the tale of the first half. I changed it second half to something more familiar and in the first 20 minutes we were the aggressors.

“But the breakaway goal really killed us and burst the bubble.

“We live and die by those decisions so I will take this one. The boys gave me everything and we are in this together.

“It’s tough to take because it has been a while since we took a 3-0 defeat like this. But one defeat doesn’t define a season.”

