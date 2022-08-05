Search

05 Aug 2022

Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

Norwich sign Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on loan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 9:49 PM

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined Norwich on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season at Cheltenham, making 15 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side, teams up with former Villa boss Dean Smith.

“I worked with Dean when he was at Villa and saw what he did for my brother (Jacob), so hopefully he can do that for me,” said Ramsey after signing with the Canaries.

“What I want to show the fans is that I can do things other people can’t do, I can score goals and get assists – I just love creating goals.

“I’ve been to the training ground so many times and I know how nice it is around there. I’ve never played at Carrow Road before, but I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m about.”

Smith added: “Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well.

“He can score goals. He’s a young one who can come in and we can help develop. He’s got great hunger and an urgency to learn and get better.”

Norwich, who lost their opening match against Cardiff, host Wigan at Carrow Road on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media