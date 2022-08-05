Search

05 Aug 2022

Callum Roberts aiming to improve all-round stats after making Aberdeen switch

05 Aug 2022 1:02 PM

Callum Roberts believes Aberdeen is the perfect place for him to get his vital statistics up to scratch.

The 25-year-old winger signed from Notts County last month and is one of 10 new faces brought to Pittodrie so far this summer by boss Jim Goodwin.

Roberts, who had a spell on loan at Kilmarnock in the second half of the 2016-17 season where he “got to know the league pretty well”, made his Dons debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat by champions Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of St Mirren, the former Newcastle player revealed he had other options but chose the Granite City, where he will focus on his all-important stats.

He said: “When he (his agent) said Aberdeen there was only one choice and I wanted to go right away.

“The appeal was playing in a good league, in front of good crowds, in good stadiums, against good teams – it is a great platform to express myself and show what I can do.

“I like getting on the ball, I like running at players, going one-v-one, scoring goals, creating goals and stuff like that.

“I want to play as many games as I can, score as many goals, create as many goals as I can.

“Obviously statistics now are a big factor in an attacker’s game so I want to get my stats as high as I can.

“You have to be aware of stats. If you are a winger who doesn’t score many or create much you’ve not really have a chance of playing at the highest level you can.

“It has grown into the game more over the years but I always wanted to create as much as I can and score goals. So I need to score and I need to assist.”

After a tough opening game against Celtic in Glasgow, Roberts expects a different challenge against the Buddies.

He said: “It is a tough place to start, no matter who you are. We were the underdogs, all the pressure was on Celtic. I thought we performed well in parts of the game.

“Obviously going into Saturday, it is going to be a different kind of game.

“The expectation will be on us to win and that’s what we are looking to do.

“I wouldn’t judge the team on one game. There are a lot of new players gelling together.

“I think the team are in a good place at the minute and three points are the main thing.”

