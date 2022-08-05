Joe Allen still missing for Swansea against Blackburn

Swansea midfielder Joe Allen has returned to full training but will be unavailable for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.
The summer signing suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Wales in June and will not be risked.
Head coach Russell Martin has no other selection concerns.
The Swans began the season with a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Rotherham.
Blackburn could hand debuts to Tyler Morton and Sammie Szmodics in south Wales.
Morton this week joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Liverpool, while fellow midfielder Szmodics was recruited from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.
Defender Sam Barnes, who was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 win over QPR, faces a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during a behind-closed-doors game.
Centre-back Hayden Carter remains unavailable to head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson due to a hamstring injury.
