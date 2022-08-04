Search

04 Aug 2022

Cardiff complete signing of Tottenham forward Kion Etete

04 Aug 2022 7:35 PM

Cardiff have completed the signing of young forward Kion Etete on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

The 20-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee on a contract until the summer of 2025 and will wear the number nine in the Welsh capital.

Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the scene at Notts County and impressed last season in loan spells with Northampton and Cheltenham further down the EFL pyramid.

Upon signing for the second-tier side, he said: “Obviously having gone from League Two to League One, the Championship is the next one.

“I just can’t wait to get started, get used to the level and hopefully excel. I’ll always work hard for the team and the club. Winning is the number one priority at the end of the day and I’ll do as much as I can to fulfil that.”

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison was pleased to secure the services of a player who found the net on 10 occasions for Tottenham’s development side in 27 appearances.

“I’m very happy. He’s an investment for the club and he’s got all the attributes to be a top striker,” Morison said.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and he’s a player that we see as ready now. He can get better and better and we’ll like to see how far we can take him.”

