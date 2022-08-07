Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYNEETY

MEN: Open singles – 1st Barry Mc Mahon 46 points, 2nd Terry Boyle 45 points, 3rd Jerry Grant 44 points

JUNIOR: Junior scratch cup sponsored by cats cradle – 1st James Blackwell 74, 2nd Vinny Clifford Castletroy 75, 3rd Graham Costello limerick GC 75, 4th Graeme Loughman 76, Nett Darren O Sullivan 66.

INTERMEDIATE: Intermediate scratchcup sponsored by Breen, Geary, Mc Carthy & Sheehan solicitors – 1st MichaelO Keane 78, 2nd Joseph Fitzgerald 84, 3rd Jamie Finan 84, 4th Ethan Bradley Layton 85, Nett Robert Meehan 69.

SENIORS: Rochestown Trophy sponsored by Connie Ryan – 1st Tom Ryan 45 points, 2nd Eamon McGrath 44 points, 3rd Paul Bennett 43 points, 4th Gerard Kavnagh 42 points, 5th Pat Hastings 42 points, Cat A Mike Grimes 41 points, Cat B Michael Alymer 42 points, Cat 3 Pat Nagle 42 points, Front 9 Tony Carroll 23 points, Back 9 Willie Whelton 23 points, Guest Prize Gerry Grant.

SPILT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot Pat Hastings wins €108. Draw every Tuesday only €2 to enter.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES: Saturday 23rd July: Men’s Captain prize to ladies: 18 Hole – Winner Mairead Quirke 4 Pts. Runner Up Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 40 Pts. Third Orla O’Donovan 39 Pts. 9 Hole – Winner Mary Butler 24 Pts. Runner Up Stella Fahy 18 Pts. Third Hazel Thompson 17 Pts.

Friday 5th and Saturday 6th August: Men’s Vice Captain’s prize. Full details to follow. All lady members are encouraged to support our very popular Vice Captain, Tom Holton, to whom we wish the best of luck for a great weekend of golf and celebrations. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30pm.

BALLYBUNION

MENS: Captain’s Prize Mr Michael McCarthy – Sunday 31st July 22 – Old Course – 1st Richard O’ Reilly (19) 45pts, 2nd James Brosnan (6) 39pts, 3rd Ignatius O’Brien (21) 38pts, 4th Cillian Beasley (7) 37pts (B9-21), 5th Jordan Ryan (12) 37pts (B9-19), 6th Shane Kiely (15) 37pts (B9-17), 7th Michael Barry (20) 36pts (B9-19), 8th Jerry O’Connor (25) 36pts (B9-18), 9th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (18) 36pts (B9-17), Best Gross Brian Slattery (5) 32pts, Past Captain/Presidents Brendan Daly (11) 32pts, Guest Philip Beary (12) 40pts, Tony McMunn (19) 33pts, Day 1 Des Adams (18) 36pts (B9-16), Day 2 John Bambury (12) 35pts (B9-18, B6-12), Cat 1 1st Philip Byrne (30 32pts (B9-15), Cat 2 1st Gearoid Linnane (8) 35pts (B9-22), Cat 3 1st TJ Galvin (15) 36pts (9-17), Cat 4 1st Padraig O’Donnell 35pts (B9-20)

FIXTURES: Saturday 6th August 22 – Medal 3 – The Brosnan Memorial Medal– Old Course. Sunday 7th August 22 – Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heineken Ireland – Old Course

LADIES: Tuesday 26th July 2022 – Cashen Course – 1st J O Connell (10) 41pts, 2nd Louise Griffin (19) 40 pts (Bk 9 20), 3rd Margaret M McAuliffe (27) 40 pts (Bk 9 19), 4th Josephine Larkin (18) 40 pts (Bk 9 16)

MIXED: 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 29th July 2022- Cashen Course – 1ST Michael Quaid (12) Christine Quaid (36), Billy Lane (24), Louise Lane (36) 51 41; 2nd Sighle Henigan (21), Michelle Henigan Rice (24), Cathal Henigan (9), Norma Henigan (36) 51 42; 3rd Helen O’Riordan (33), Cian O’Riordan (18), Pat O’Riordan (22), Mossie O’Callaghan (22) 52 42.5

FIXTURES: Tuesday 9th August 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course.

SENIORS: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 28th July 22 – Cashen Course – 1st Donal Keane (25) 29+8 37pts, 2nd John Corridan (9) 32+3 35pts, 3rd Pat Twomey (22) 33+1 34pts, Gross Des O’Donnell 24pts, 4th Columba O’Connor (21) 30+3 33pts B5-13, 5th Jerry Costello (31) 36-3 33pts B5-10, 6th Joe J O’Connor (23) 31+1 32pts B5-13, 7th Brendan Brosnan (26) 34-2 32pts B5-9, 8th Dan Sheehan (18) 34-3 31pts B5-12, 9th Tim Nolan (22) 30+1 31pts B5-11, 10th Michael Joyce (29) 32-1 31pts B5-9, V. Tom O’Connor (23) 32-3 29pts B5-10, S.V. Jerry Galvin (19) 31-1 30pts B5-13, S.S.V Michael O’Connor (30) 29+1 30pts B5-8

FIXTURES: Thursday 4th August 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 28th July 22 – Cashen Course – 1st Martha Woulfe (20), Marianne Relihan (25), Muireann O’Sullivan (27) 31pts, 2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Mary Whelan (19), Rose Molyneaux (21) Bk 6-20pts 27pts, 3rd Pudge O’Reilly (13), Margaret McAuliffe (13), Mary O’Sullivan (27) Bk 6-18pts 27pts

FIXTURES: Thursday 4th August 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Cours

CHARLEVILLE

CHARLIE HAWE MEMORIAL: Fri /Sat/Sun July 22nd/23rd/24th – 1st Frances Hawe (33) 42pts, 2nd Eamonn McCarthy (27) 41pts, 3rd Joan Dore (19) 39pts, Gross Niall Corcoran (2) 37pt,

FOUR BALL: 4 Ball COC Qualifier – 1st Tom Collins/Stephen Twomey 48pts, 2nd Paul O Shea/Paddy Dwayne 46pts, 3rd John Dennehy/John P Collins 45pts, 4th Syl Barrett/Ger Gould 44pts, 5th Michael Hawe/John McMahon 44pts, 6th Tom Treacy/James Crowley 44pts, 7th Stephen Keane/Eamonn F. O Sullivan 44pts, 8th Eric Lye/Peter O’Farrell 43pts, 9th Geoff Watson/Michael O Brien 43pts, 10th Jamie Coughlan/Michael Bowles 42pts, 11th Johnathan O Sullivan/Michael Browne (S) 42pts, 12th Timoid Gilbourne/Anthony O Keeffe 41pts, 13th Johnny Neenan/James Hayes 41pts, 14th Thomas McCarthy/Michael O Toole 41pts, 15th Tony Mulcahy/Paul Torley 40pts CB, 16th Michael Fitzgerald/Anthony Fitzgerald 40 pts CB

SINGLE: Tuesday Singles – 26th July: CATEGORY 1 1ST Owen Boyle (12) 41 pts: CATEGORY 2 1st Pat Meskell (26) 41pts

SOUTH MUNSTER SENIORS: 18 HOLES SINGLES STABLEFORD ON WEDNESDAY 27th July Cat A H/C 0-14. 1st Con O’Sullivan (11) 37 Pts, 2nd Johnny Neenan (9) 37 Pts; Cat B H/C 15-19 – 1st Tom Treacy (17) 40 Pts, 2nd Martin McDonald (18) 37 Pts; Cat C H/C 20+ – 1st James Curtin (20) 39 Pts, 2nd Eamon McCarthy (21) 38 Pts.

LADIES: Young at Heart 25/7/22 – 1ST Maureen Murphy (19.7) 28 Pts, 2nd Anne Murphy (41.5) 27 Pts.

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford Thursday 28th July 2022 – 1st Carol Merrick (19) 43 Pts, 2nd Mary Johnston (31) 40 Pts, 3rd Mary Howard (26) 39 Pts C/B.

DROMOLAND

PRESIDENT PRIZE: Presidents Prize to the Men- 18 hole Single Stableford – 1st Con ryan 63pts, 2nd Noel McMahon 60pts, 3rd Shane O’Brien 56pts, Gross Jason O’Leary 38pts, 4th Jimmy McManus 55pts, 5th Hugh O’Neill 55pts, 6th Brian Hickey 55pts, 7th Jimmy Neville 55pts, 8th Tom Bennett 54pts, 9th Eddie King 54pts, 22+ Eamon Power 54pts, Front 9 Fergal Kennedy 20pts, Back 9 Eoin Heaney 25pts, Junior Eoin Lahiffe 40pts, Student Adam Merriman 59pts, Past President Martin O’Mahony 37pts, Guest Gerry Malone 36pts.

Presidents Prize to the Ladies- 18 Hole Stroke Play – 1st Sheila Kent 71nett, 2nd Dervla O’Neill 73nett, Gross Leslie O’Flynn 87, 3rd Mary Arthur 74nett, 4th Suzanne McConway 75nett, Front 9 Siobhan Fitzpatrick 33nett, Back 9 Majella Cotgreave 34nett, Nearest the pin Deirdre Cooney, Longest Drive Siobhan Fitzpatrick, 9 hole winner Brenda Fitzgibbon 20pts

9 hole Men Competition Monday 25th to Friday 29th – Pat McCoy 23 pts, Michael Donnellan 20 pts, Damien O’Malley 19 pts.

KILRUSH

JULY 28: SuperValu Ladies Stableford’ 1-Jean Lorigan (32) 43 pts, 2-Anne Brennan (13) 42 pts, 3-Honor Kyne (23) 38 pts (B9), 4-Mary G Nolan (23) 38 pts, Cat 1 Mary Bolton (17) 37 pts, Cat 2 Stephanie Roughan (29) 35 pts, Cat 3 Edel Crowley (39) 36 pts, 12 Hole Winner Marie Kearns 31 pts.

JULY 29: SuperValu Mixed Foursomes – 1 Sean Williams & Attracta Williams 57, 2 Ursula Lineen & Tom McGrath 58, Best Gross Anne Gallagher & Tomás Prendeville 77, 3 Paddy Coghlan & Ailish Lorigan 601 Sean Williams & Attracta Williams 57.

JULY 30: SuperValu Men’s Stroke – 1 Cian O'Mahony (16) 68, 2 Declan Kearns (16) 69, 3 Derek Garvey (13) 69, Best Gross Tom Clancy 73.

JULY 31: SuperValu Men’s Stapleford – 1 Michael F Ryan (09) 42 pts, 2 David Keane (13) 40 pts, 3 Michael Twomey (20) 39 pts, Cat 1 Stephen Frampton (06) 38 pts, Cat 2 Michael Miniter (16) 39 pts, Cat 3 Pat Shannon (19) 36 pts, Front 9 Cyril Kelly (16) 20 pts, Back 9 Ross Cullinan (16) 22 pts.

LIMERICK

LADIES: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Play in Pink LOpen Day in aid of NBCRI 26th July; 1st M. Moran/E. Murphy/ G. Walsh/ R. O'Gorman, P/H 29/21/26/23, 105 points; 2nd R. O'Donnell/ A. Breen /C. O'Gorman /A. O'Brien, P/H 23/19/30/22, 104 points; 3rd P. Crotty/ B. O'Connor/ E. O'Connor/ M. Dunlea, P/H 23/19/24/23, 103 points.

COUNTY TIPPERARY

PRESIDENTS PRIZE: President Kathleen O’Neill’s Presidents Prize will take place on Saturday August 13th Sunday August 14th. This is one of our most prestigious medal competitions and is always a much sought after prize in our club. We wish President Kathleen the very best for her President’s Prize.

MENS: Last weekend we had an open competition sponsored by The Golf Shop. The coming weekend we have the NCBI HolmPatrick Competition which is run to raise funds for the National Council for the Blind in Ireland. The members coming 1st & 2nd will go on to compete in a Munster final and eventually the All Ireland winners will have an all expenses paid trip to play golf at St Andrews.

LADIES: The last Thursday evening’s mixed scramble was kindly sponsored by Joe and Flan McGlinchey. The winners were Liz Higgins Captain Brian Slattery and Vice Captain Darren Hayes with 29.2, in 2nd place Mary Knightly, Liam Tracey and Michael Butler with 29.2, in 3rd place Flan McGlinchey, Daniel Kennedy and Darren Browne with 29.4 & in 4th place Sheena Ryan, Pat Ryan and Tom Tuohy with 29.9. Well done to all our winners.

Winners of Tuesday Morning’s scramble was Lady Captain Niamh & Breda Kennedy. The Thursday Evening 9-hole results were; in 1st place Maura Crosse with 23pts, in 2nd place Flan McGlinchey with 19pts. Well done ladies.

FIXTURES: Upcoming Competitions for August; the Tuesday 2nd 9-hole qualifier. On Wednesday 3rd 18 hole S/F. On Sunday 7th & Wednesday 10th August the PGA Benevolent Fundraiser which is an 18 hole Stroke Play Competition. Your support would be greatly appreciated in this competition.

On Tuesday & Wednesday 16th & 17th we have two 9-hole qualifiers. Sunday 21st & Wednesday 24th we have an 18-hole S/F competition. August 25th we have a Mixed Scramble. Finishing another busy month we have a 9-hole qualifier on the 30th & an 18 hole S/F on 31st. Enjoy your golfing ladies and best of luck especially in our 7th Medal competition, our President Kathleen’s Prize.

Please note for those of you ladies unable to play on Sunday you have the opportunity to play on Saturday 13th. If you wish to do so please contact Caroline O’Dwyer or indeed any member of committee.

SENIORS: The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Gerry Maher, Noel McGuire, Sean Crosse & Liam Jones with 49.6. In 2nd place P J Maher, Larry Hickey, & John Graves with 50.2

Open Singles July 30th& 31st Results: 1st Peter Melbourne (Thurles) 40Pts, 2nd Declan O’Dwyer (Dundrum) 39Pts; Gross Pat Ryan (Dundrum) 32Pts & 3rd Shane Morrissey (Dundrum) 39Pts.