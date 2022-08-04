Search

Limerick representation in the Ireland squad to play Wales in an Amateur International

Fairview Rangers' AJ O'Connor

Jerome O'Connell

04 Aug 2022 7:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FAIRVIEW RANGERS star AJ O'Connor is selected in a a 20-man Republic of Ireland squad to play Wales in a UEFA Regions Cup Amateur International Friendly.

The first Amateur international match since May 2019 takes place this Saturday August 6 in Turners Cross at 2.30pm.

Newcastle West native O'Connor is the only Limerick based player in the squad for the first ever game against Wales at this level.

Manager Gerry Davis Davis has named five players from the FAI Intermediate Cup Champions Rockmount.

Former Junior International Player of the Year and Newmarket Celtic striker Eoin Hayes is named in the squad as well St Michaels AFC duo Chris Smith and Jimmy Carr.

Also included is Jack Parke from Donegal's Bonagee United), who knocked Pike Rovers out of the FAI Senior Cup last Sunday.

"I'm delighted to see a number of young players get the opportunity to come and play for Ireland, and it is a credit to their hard work and commitment at their clubs last season," said Ireland manager Gerry Davis.

"It's also great to have our squad truly represent Ireland with players from all parts of the country named in the match-day squad with the likes of Lee McColgan and Jack Parke representing the Ulster Senior League, Gary Cunningham and Mikey Fox from Connacht and a number of players from Munster and Leinster."

David added: "It's important to recognise what a momentous day it will be for the players and families of the players. To represent your country at any level is a true honour and I'm sure the players will represent Ireland with pride and passion with a committed performance on Saturday."

Tickets for the match will be available on the gate at Turners Cross with €10 adults, €5 students and free for U12s.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Brendan O'Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United).

Defenders: Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Chris Smith (St. Michael's AFC), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Aaron Humphries (Kilbarrack United), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic).

Midfielders: Adam Murphy (Coachford), Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Jimmy Carr (St. Michael's AFC), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), Mikey Fox (Salthill Devon), AJ O'Connor (Fairview Rangers).

Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic), Gary Gannon (Usher Celtic), Derek Hyland (Kilbarrack United), Simon Falvey (Avondale United).

