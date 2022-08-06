15 countries represented at the Roundnet European Championships in Limerick this weekend

THE Roundnet European Championships take place in Limerick this weekend.

Over 400 participants will travel from 15 countries are attending the championships in UL this August 6-7.

A relatively new but rapidly growing sport, Roundnet first started in the US in 2011 and has grown significantly in Ireland since it was introduced in 2017.

Roundnet is a combination of several elements of popular sports such as volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and tennis. This sport is played by two people per team. Each team is only allowed to touch a maximum of three times as in volleyball. The game begins with a service from one team to another, and each team takes turns hitting the ball back into the net which is shaped like a mini trampoline. The equipment used in the game is called Spikeball.

The European Championships were first awarded to Ireland in 2019 and postponed for three years due to Covid-19.

“Roundnet Ireland were honoured to be selected as the European Championships hosts back in 2019, but of course in 2020 everything changed. Now, three years from the last Euro’s, we are finally getting to fulfil our dream of hosting 400 players from 15 countries at the number one sports campus in Europe, The University of Limerick," said Simon Leonard, Founder of Roundnet Ireland.

"Roundnet Ireland would like to welcome both players and spectators to come along to experience this once in a lifetime event and see some of the best players in Europe playing the most exciting sport in the world.”

He added: “The great thing about Roundnet is that it’s for everyone - from those that don’t have a sport to the ultimate athlete. It's easy to pick up, inclusive and social and its bringing together players in sports like GAA, Rugby and soccer with those who like to play sports for fun. The European Championships are a great opportunity for amateur players across the country to witness the sport at its highest level and register their interest in playing for Ireland in the future".

Andrew Khuel, Head of the EURA (European Roundnet Association) said that Roundnet Ireland had organised an amazing tournament.

"Roundnet has grown so much since Ireland won the bid to host Euro’s and as a result this will be the biggest event held on European soil," said Khuel.

Karen Brosnahan, Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, welcomed the hosting of the 2022 Roundnet European Championships.

"Our ability to attract such events to the Shannon region is due to the world-class facilities at the University of Limerick and the strategic and collaborative approach taken by the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, Failte Ireland and the University of Limerick. Such sporting events provide a huge economic boost for Limerick and Ireland," said Brosnahan.

Ellie Lambe, Head of Women’s Roundnet in Ireland, said: “With weekly training and regular tournaments, Roundnet Ireland provides a fun and welcoming environment for all ages that allows you to get your exercise in while meeting new people. The number of women playing Roundnet in Ireland is growing through introducing the sport to schools, colleges and workplaces. It’s also growing the confidence of our players from the start and this can be seen in our standard of play.”