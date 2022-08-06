Search

06 Aug 2022

15 countries represented at the Roundnet European Championships in Limerick this weekend

roundnet

Andre Langar and Simon Leonard, of Roundnet Ireland, take on Munster Rugby players Calvin Nash and Keynan Knox in a game of roundnet

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

06 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Roundnet European Championships take place in Limerick this weekend.

Over 400 participants will travel from 15 countries are attending the championships in UL this August 6-7. 

A relatively new but rapidly growing sport, Roundnet first started in the US in 2011 and has grown significantly in Ireland since it was introduced in 2017. 

Roundnet is a combination of several elements of popular sports such as volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and tennis. This sport is played by two people per team. Each team is only allowed to touch a maximum of three times as in volleyball. The game begins with a service from one team to another, and each team takes turns hitting the ball back into the net which is shaped like a mini trampoline. The equipment used in the game is called Spikeball. 

The European Championships were first awarded to Ireland in 2019 and postponed for three years due to Covid-19.

“Roundnet Ireland were honoured to be selected as the European Championships hosts back in 2019, but of course in 2020 everything changed. Now, three years from the last Euro’s, we are finally getting to fulfil our dream of hosting 400 players from 15 countries at the number one sports campus in Europe, The University of Limerick," said Simon Leonard, Founder of Roundnet Ireland.

"Roundnet Ireland would like to welcome both players and spectators to come along to experience this once in a lifetime event and see some of the best players in Europe playing the most exciting sport in the world.” 

He added: “The great thing about Roundnet is that it’s for everyone - from those that don’t have a sport to the ultimate athlete. It's easy to pick up, inclusive and social and its bringing together players in sports like GAA, Rugby and soccer with those who like to play sports for fun. The European Championships are a great opportunity for amateur players across the country to witness the sport at its highest level and register their interest in playing for Ireland in the future". 

Andrew Khuel, Head of the EURA (European Roundnet Association) said that Roundnet Ireland had organised an amazing tournament.

"Roundnet has grown so much since Ireland won the bid to host Euro’s and as a result this will be the biggest event held on European soil," said Khuel.

Karen Brosnahan, Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, welcomed the hosting of the 2022 Roundnet European Championships.

"Our ability to attract such events to the Shannon region is due to the world-class facilities at the University of Limerick and the strategic and collaborative approach taken by the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, Failte Ireland and the University of Limerick. Such sporting events provide a huge economic boost for Limerick and Ireland," said Brosnahan.

Ellie Lambe, Head of Women’s Roundnet in Ireland, said: “With weekly training and regular tournaments, Roundnet Ireland provides a fun and welcoming environment for all ages that allows you to get your exercise in while meeting new people. The number of women playing Roundnet in Ireland is growing through introducing the sport to schools, colleges and workplaces. It’s also growing the confidence of our players from the start and this can be seen in our standard of play.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media