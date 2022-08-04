Search

04 Aug 2022

Live sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

A selection of sports television viewing for the weekend of August 4-7.

THURSDAY AUGUST 4

SPORT- Commonwealth Games on BBC, 8.25am-10.30pm

RUGBY LEAGUE - Hull v Toulouse on Sky Sports Action, 8pm

GOLF - Wyndham Championship on Sky Sports Golf, 8pm

GOLF - Women's Open on Sky Sports Golf, 11am

GOLF - Cazoo Open on Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm

FRIDAY AUGUST 5

PREMIER LEAGUE - Crystal Palace v Arsenal on Sky Sports, 8pm

RUGBY LEAGUE - Wigan v Warrington on Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

SPORT - Commonwealth Games on BBC, 8.25am-10.30pm

CRICKET - Ireland v South Africa on BT Sport 2, 6.15pm

GOLF - Wyndham Championship on Sky Sports Golf, 8pm

SATURDAY AUGUST 6

PREMIER LEAGUE - Fulham v Liverpool on BT Sport 1, 12.30pm

RUGBY - South Africa v All-Blacks on Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm

PREMIER LEAGUE - Norwich v Wigan on Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm

PREMIER LEAGUE - Leeds v Wolves on Premier Sports, 3pm

PREMIER LEAGUE - Everton v Chelsea on Sky Sports, 5.30pm

SUNDAY AUGUST 7

CAMOGIE - All-Ireland finals on RTE2, 11.45am-6-15pm

PREMIER LEAGUE - Man Utd v Brighton on Sky Sports, 2pm

PREMIER LEAGUE - West Ham v Man City on Sky Sports, 4.30pm

MOTOGP - British Grand Prix on BT Sport 2, 12.30pm

RUGBY LEAGUE - St Helens v Castleford on Channel 4, 1pm

Local News

