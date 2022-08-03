Limerick boxer Paddy Donovan to fight on Michael Conlan undercard in Belfast

LIMERICK professional boxer Paddy Donovan fights on the undercard of Michael Conlan bout in the SSE Arena in Belfast this Saturday night.

Conlan (16-1) returns home against Miguel Marriaga (30-5) after his failed World Title attempt back in March.

Donovan is one of the star names on the undercard in the Top Rank event in Belfast.

The Andy Lee protigree will fight English man Tom Hill over eight rounds at welterweight.

Donovan bring an 8-0(6KO's) record into Saturday, while his Middlesboro opponent's record is 10-2.

Back in the Spring, the Andy Lee coach Donovan improved his record to 8-0 with a comprehensive victory over Czech fighter Miroslav Serban in Glasgow.

Twenty three-year-old Donovan dominated the fight, which was shown live on Sky Sports, scoring a sixth round stoppage against his outclassed opponent at the OVO Hydro.

Donovan was also in action in Belfast last August when bagged his seventh successive victory as a professional in devastating fashion when stopping his Argentine opponent Jose Luis Castillo in the opening round with a terrific body shot.

Southpaw Donovan boxed in his amateur days out of Limerick's Our Lady of Lourdes St Saviours boxing club.

Donovan, nicknamed the 'Real Deal', is a 13-time Irish national amateur champion.