Search

03 Aug 2022

Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

Lionesses’ Euro success can inspire England at World Cup – Emile Smith Rowe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:45 AM

Emile Smith Rowe believes watching England win the Women’s Euro will make their male counterparts hungrier for success at the World Cup in Qatar.

While Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final last summer, the Lionesses went one better at the weekend.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Germany as England won their maiden major women’s tournament and a first trophy for the national team of any kind since the 1966 World Cup.

Both of those successes came at Wembley but the Three Lions head to the Middle East in November looking to go one further than last summer.

Arsenal forward Smith Rowe, 22, won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has three senior England caps, scoring his one goal in the record 10-0 rout of San Marino last year.

Asked if watching Sarina Wiegman’s team lift the Women’s Euro could act as inspiration for the upcoming World Cup, he told the PA news agency: “Of course.

“It is a big achievement for them and for the country as well.

“In general it just means so much to play for your country so it will make us more hungry and obviously the men’s team now want to do that as well.”

It appears that it is not only players who have been inspired by England’s achievements this summer.

Demand for tickets to a Lionesses friendly against reigning World Cup holders the United States on October 7 saw the Football Association website crash on Tuesday but, despite that temporary setback, over 65,000 tickets have already been sold.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have seen a surge in interest for tickets to their Women’s Super League clash with rivals Tottenham, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium on September 25.

Some 13,438 tickets were sold for the corresponding fixture last season as England captain Leah Williamson and her Arsenal team-mates beat Spurs 3-0 in their penultimate WSL fixture of the campaign.

It is understood 12,500 have already been purchased for this season’s meeting with the whole lower tier of the Emirates now open as ticket sales doubled overnight on Sunday following England’s success.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media