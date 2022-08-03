Search

03 Aug 2022

Limerick rising star in Republic of Ireland U19 soccer squad

John Ryan in action for UCD this season

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK teen John Ryan is included in the Republic of Ireland U19 soccer squad preparing for the UEFA European Championships qualifiers.

The defender is part of a 30-strong squad Head Coach Tom Mohan has assembled for a training camp in Loughborough, England.

A former Aisling Annacotty player, Ryan plays with UCD in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The former St Kevins Boys and Shamrock Rovers player is a past pupil of Milford NS, Castletroy Gaelscoil and Castletroy College. He also previously played GAA with Ballybricken-Bohermore and Monaleen clubs.

Ryan tasted tasted double national underage league success at U17 and U19 level with Shamrock Rovers last season before switching to UCD.

The talented Limerick teenager has represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age level up through the age grades. 

This week's camp will build on a double-header of friendlies played against Iceland in Pinatar in June and a number of homebased assessment days that have already been held.

Ireland will head to Wales in mid-September where they will face Hungary, Wales and Gibraltar in Round One of qualifications.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Jacob Cowler (Luton Town), Noah Jauny (Stades Brestois), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town).

Defenders: Samuel Aladesanusi (Kerry FC), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), John Clarke (Reading), Darragh Dunne (St. Patrick’s Athletic), James Golding (Oxford United), Liam McAlinney (Leicester City), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Aaron O’Reilly (Aston Villa), Justin Osagie (Celtic), John Ryan (UCD), Harvey Warren (Waterford), Eric Yoro (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: Frankie Dean (Burnley), Daniel Idiakhoa (Luton Town), Ronan Arjun Maher (Walsall), Mikey McCullagh (Galway United), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), James McManus (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic).

Forwards: Tommy Lonergan (UCD), Matthew McCarrick (Athlone Town), Dara McGuinness (Stoke City), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Mark O’Mahony (Cork City), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan).

