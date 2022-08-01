St Mirren striker Curtis Main hails ‘world-class’ Motherwell keeper Liam Kelly

St Mirren striker Curtis Main felt there was not much more he could do in the face of Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly’s “world-class saves”.

Kelly’s heroics, coupled with Kevin van Veen’s penalty, earned Well a 1-0 cinch Premiership win in Paisley on Sunday.

The Scotland squad goalkeeper pulled off an excellent first-half stop from Jonah Ayunga’s header before surpassing it with a stop from Main’s close-range header.

“I couldn’t do much more to be honest,” the former Motherwell and Aberdeen forward said. “It was a great ball in from Richard Tait and I just tried to help it on.

“The keeper has made a great save. To tip it away from danger as well, it was a brilliant save.”

Kelly also stopped Main’s powerful late free-kick as St Mirren were frustrated in their opening league game.

The TV angle from the other side doesn’t do this save from @liamm_kelly justice. This angle from the Main Stand (albeit not the sharpest of quality) gives a better view at what is yet another outrageous save. Andy Goram-esque… A top player, a top pro and a top man. 🧤🐈 pic.twitter.com/AtR0Pbavi5 — Alan Burrows (@Alan_Burrows) August 1, 2022

“He did everything right,” Main said. “He’s produced a few world-class saves and just in general he was top class all game.

“That was the difference between us getting at least a point or nothing.

“Obviously we want to get points on the board and we want to win games, especially at home. But after that performance we can’t be too disheartened.

“We’ve got to roll up our sleeves again, go up to Aberdeen next weekend and put in an equally good performance and build on it.”