Limerick jockeys Chris Hayes and Billy Lee end Galway Races Summer Festival with victories

Chris Hayes and Tahiyra on their way to winning the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden during day two of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse. PIC: Sportsfile
Having suffered a reversal with the defeat of odds-on favourite Tiverton on the opening day of the Galway festival, Chris Hayes and Dermot Weld landed the seven-furlong fillies’ maiden with the newcomer Tahiyra, a half-sister to Tarnawa, on Tuesday. The well-supported 7/2 chance led over a furlong from the finish before racing away to win by five and a half lengths, in the colours of HH Aga Khan, from the Aidan O'Brien-trained 5/6 favourite Dower House.
Billy Lee had to wait until day six of the festival to land a winner and it came in the shape of the Ray Cody-trained Saraqael in the eight-furlong maiden on Saturday. Owned and bred by Ballygallon Stud, the 5/1 chance didn’t enjoy the clearest of runs before the straight but picked up well when getting room to win by an easy two and three-parts of a length from the Aidan O'Brien-trained Samuel Pepys.
Chris Hayes doubled his tally for the week when teaming up with Eddie and Patrick Harty to take the seven-furlong auction series maiden with Evening’s Empire as the festival drew to a close on Sunday. The 11/4 chance had a little in hand as she beat the Kevin Prendergast-trained Roman Moon by a length.
Upcoming Fixtures
Roscommon – Tuesday, August 2 (First Race 5.30pm)
Sligo – Wednesday, August 3 (First Race 5.30pm)
Sligo – Thursday, August 4 (First Race 5pm)
Leopardstown – Thursday, August 4 (First Race 5.15pm)
Tipperary – Friday, August 5 (First Race 5pm)
Wexford – Friday, August 5 (First Race 4.45pm)
Curragh – Saturday, August 6 (First Race 1.30pm)
Kilbeggan – Saturday, August 6 (First Race 5.20pm)
Downpatrick – Sunday, August 7 (First Race 2.30pm)
Flying the Limerick flag in Lahinch: Richard Hickey, Dermot Hurley, Jim Nolan, captain, Niall Collins, James Collins, Conor Collins, David Givens, Donal Byrnes
Frank O’Mahony, managing director of O’Mahony's Booksellers pictured in front of the shop as it celebrates an amazing 120 years in business
