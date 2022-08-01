Search

01 Aug 2022

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 5:37 PM

Chelsea are pushing hard towards a deal for £50million-rated Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues have long since been tracking Cucurella, who came through the Barcelona academy and impressed at Getafe before joining Brighton in 2021.

Brighton are understood to be holding firm on a £50million valuation for Cucurella, which is thought to have stalled a possible move to Manchester City.

Chelsea are continuing to reshape the squad under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, with manager Thomas Tuchel understood to remain keen on two further defensive recruits.

The Blues are also thought to harbour strong interest in Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, though prising the France star away from the King Power Stadium outfit will prove a tough ask.

Cucurella is thought to be open to a Chelsea move, with the one-cap Spain star having already expressed his desire for a fresh challenge amid the extended Manchester City interest.

Chelsea have already pulled off big-name signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but are determined to add further new faces to the squad.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could yet head out in the other direction however, with Napoli understood to be continuing to push hard to strike a loan deal for the Spanish stopper.

New recruit Koulibaly will wear the 26 shirt at Chelsea this season, and has revealed he sought John Terry’s assent to take the former England defender’s number at the west London club.

Koulibaly posted a video on social media of his phone call to Terry, to ask for the ex-Chelsea captain’s blessing to take the number he wore at Stamford Bridge with such distinction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media