In Pictures: Treaty Utd and Pike Rovers have mixed fortunes in round one of the FAI Cup

LIMERICK had two sides in extra.ie FAI Senior Cup round one action over the weekend.
Senior side Treaty United emerged 5-0 winners over Dublin outfit Usher Celtic this Friday evening in the Markets Field, while junior side Pike Rovers lost in Donegal, 6-0 to Bonagee United.
Photographer Keith Wiseman was in the Markets Field and Thomas Gallagher was in Donegal for the Limerick Leader.
Former publican Barra O'Dwyer, Fr David Casey, Nicholas Hayes and Jim Lynch in front of the church window which is in need of repair | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
