Search

30 Jul 2022

Grant McCann ‘proud’ of Peterborough’s second-half fightback

Grant McCann ‘proud’ of Peterborough’s second-half fightback

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 7:10 PM

Grant McCann hailed the response of his Peterborough side as they hit back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Cheltenham.

Posh trailed 2-0 at the break, but half-time substitute Jack Marriott pulled one back and fellow frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice to complete the turnaround.

“The first half was probably the poorest I’ve seen since I joined the club,” ex-Robins midfielder McCann said.

“We just didn’t get anything right as a collective – me, my staff, or the players. Anything we do this season we do together as a group.

“Sometimes you can’t put your finger on it, but they’re an honest group of lads. The response and reaction in the second half showed what we’re capable of.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them. The reaction was excellent and I couldn’t be more pleased with the three points.

“The character and togetherness are never in question in this group and they proved that because this is a tough place to come and Cheltenham showed that last year.”

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly led 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

It paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris struck the winner, although Bergstrom had to make an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

“I am disappointed with the result, obviously, but pleased with lots of elements of the performance,” Elliott said.

“The goals were soft, but we have gone toe-to-toe with a team who are expected to be up there and I am sure will be.

“Our shape was good and we looked a threat at the front end of the pitch. We made a lot of chances.

“They were always going to have a spell where they came into the game and put us under a bit of pressure and we obviously haven’t dealt with that in the way we would have hoped. But there were plenty of positives to build on.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media