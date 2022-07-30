Search

30 Jul 2022

Harvey Knibbs on target as Cambridge see off MK Dons

Cambridge started their League One season with a 1-0 win over highly-fancied MK Dons.

The visitors almost made an ideal start inside the first minute, with Matt Smith’s effort from the edge of the box coming back off the bar.

Instead it was Cambridge who took the lead after 17 minutes through a terrific goal by Harvey Knibbs.

He slalomed into the box before cutting inside and firing low past Jamie Cumming.

Before the interval the U’s threatened again as Paul Digby’s deep cross was met by a looping Joe Ironside header which was held by the Dons goalkeeper.

The Dons turned up the pressure after the break and Harrison Dunk was called on to make an excellent challenge to deny Dan Kemp before Bradley Johnson fired wide of the near post when centrally placed.

In the 64th minute Smith again tried his luck from distance but could only fire wide when the ball fell to him kindly as, despite their chances, the Dons were unable to force Dimitar Mitov into a save.

