Search

30 Jul 2022

Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:20 PM

First-half goals from David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti and Josh Scowen saw Wycombe run out comfortable 3-0 winners against Burton.

Scowen’s stunning half-volley was the pick of the goals as last year’s League One play-off finalists made the perfect start to the new season.

The sides met three times last season, with Wycombe winning both league meetings by a single goal, but this was a more comfortable encounter.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, with Scowen’s ball in behind the Burton defence met by Wheeler who poked home, before Mehmeti doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

After winning possession on the left, Mehmeti surged past four Burton players before slotting past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Scowen then made it three before half-time – his first Adams Park goal in seven and a half years following spells at Barnsley, QPR and Sunderland – smashing in a half-volley after a headed clearance fell to him on the edge of the area.

Burton could only muster one shot on target all game, with Wycombe rarely looking under concerted pressure as they saw out the second half in relative comfort.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media