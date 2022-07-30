Billy McKay earns Inverness a point at home to Queen’s Park

Billy McKay’s equaliser saw Inverness open their cinch Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park.
Steven Boyd carried an early threat for Inverness but Jake Davidson’s solo effort put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers got a touch to that effort but was unable to keep it out, though he partially redeemed himself with a one-on-one save from Josh McPake – and Caley Thistle equalised before half-time when McKay finished from the edge of the box.
McKay forced a good save from Calum Ferrie 10 minutes after half-time and though Ridgers again denied McPake, Ferrie was the busier keeper and saved from McKay, Aaron Doran and Nathan Shaw in the closing stages to preserve a point for Queen’s Park.
