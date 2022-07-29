Paddy McNair suspended for Middlesbrough’s game against West Brom

Middlesbrough will be without Paddy McNair for their opening game against West Brom.
The defender misses out through a suspension carried over from last season after he was dismissed on the final day against Preston.
There are no other fresh injury concerns for Chris Wilder as his side prepare to challenge for promotion again after just missing out on the play-offs last season.
New signing Marcus Forss could feature in the squad after joining the club from Premier League side Brentford on Thursday.
Steve Bruce could hand out debuts to several new signings as West Brom travel to the Riverside.
Jed Wallace could make his Baggies debut after joining the club from Millwall over the summer.
John Swift and Okay Yokuslu are the other new arrivals who could also be in contention for the Boro clash.
Kean Bryan is still a long-term injury concern for the Baggies and will be sidelined.
