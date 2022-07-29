Rocchigiani lands knockout blow for Germany at Goodwood

Rocchigiani gave Germany a winner at one of Britain’s biggest festivals with a smart display in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.

Arc winner Torquator Tasso put up a bold bid in the King George recently to finish second, and German race fans were able to cheer home an 11-2 winner with the three-year-old guided to victory by Tom Marquand.

It was far from a surprise, however, as he had given Maljoom a fright in the German Guineas and then finished a fair fifth in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The field ignored the Norwegian runner Hotline Bling who set rapid early fractions, but he had run his race with a furlong left to travel and Rocchigiani burst through to challenge.

Stan Moore’s 40-1 chance The Wizard Of Eye put in his bid on the rail and Sonny Liston, despite sweating profusely beforehand, also came with a run.

But it was Peter Schiergen, who has tasted plenty of success with the likes of King George and Arc heroine Danedream in the past, who was left to celebrate his first winner at the Sussex track.

Connections of Hotline Bling lodged an objection as the winner crossed him when he was weakening but the interference happened a long way from home.

Schiergen said: “The best horse won and Tom said the leader had lost the fight.

“He’s a nice horse and his form in Germany is very good. We were attracted to the 1600 metres and of course in coming to race at Goodwood.

“He’s my first winner here, from not many runners.

“We have some nice horses and we might bring this horse back to England for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.”

Schiergen can also look forward to his German Derby winner Sammarco being in Group One action in Munich on Sunday.

He added: “Sammarco is in good form for Munich on Sunday.

“He is my flagship horse and could stretch out to further than 2000 metres later in the year.”