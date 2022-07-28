Mark Connolly joins Derry City from Dundee United for undisclosed fee

Mark Connolly has left Dundee United for an undisclosed fee to sign for Derry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 30-year-old defender moved to Tannadice from Crawley in January 2019 and made almost 70 appearances over his three and a half years at the club, playing a prominent role in their promotion from the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign.
However, the Irishman has fallen out of favour over the past year and had spells on loan with Dunfermline and Dundalk last season.
A statement on United’s website said: “We thank Mark for his service to Dundee United and wish him all the best for the future.”
