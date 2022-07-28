Search

28 Jul 2022

Luke Hendrie to miss Bradford’s opening game with Doncaster through injury

28 Jul 2022 6:59 PM

Luke Hendrie will miss Bradford’s opening game of the Sky Bet League Two season against Doncaster through injury.

Defender Hendrie, along with Abo Eisa, Alex Gilliead and Timi Odusina, is expected to be sidelined for at least the opening two weeks of the new season.

However, Liam Ridehalgh and Levi Sutton could be in contention to feature against Doncaster after playing against Chesterfield in a friendly in midweek.

Summer signing Richie Smallwood is set to make his debut after being named club captain for the season.

Doncaster enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, but have several injury problems for their first game back in League Two.

Lee Tomlin, who was one of eight summer signings made by manager Gary McSheffrey, will be assessed after picking up an unspecified issue.

Reo Griffiths is expected to be out for several months with an ankle injury, while Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Luke Molyneux and Jon Taylor are also ruled out.

Kyle Knoyle is available for selection, though, while experienced midfielder Adam Clayton has been named as captain for the season.

