Search

28 Jul 2022

Limerick soccer star Anthony Forde completes move to a new cross channel club

Limerick's Anthony Forde completes

New Wrexham signing Antony Forde. PIC: Club website

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

28 Jul 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man Antony Forde has completing his transfer to a new cross channel soccer club.

Wrexham AFC have confirmed the signing of the Ballingarry man from League One side Oxford United, on a two-year deal.

The versatile Irishman, who joins Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, came through the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy system and made his Premier League debut against Chelsea in November 2011.

Forde was loaned to Scunthorpe United in 2013 and later helped Wolves secure promotion to the Championship on his return, before signing for Walsall, where he spent two seasons.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year deal at Championship side Rotherham United in 2016 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Millers, including the League One Play-Off Final in 2018.

He has spent the last three seasons at Oxford United and is now the latest addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad ahead of the 2022/23 Vanarama National League -the fifth tier of the English football league system.

"I’m absolutely delighted; it’s really exciting and I can’t wait to get going. I know about the history of the club and think there are exciting times ahead. First and foremost, I’ll give 100 per cent. Hopefully I can get some assists and a few goals, and create a lot of chances for the team," Forde told the club website.

Wrexham AFC manager Parkinson said that the club were "really pleased to get the deal done and to have Anthony here at the club."

“He’s played a lot of his football at Championship level, so it’s a really strong signing for us," said Parkinson.

Forde's former Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: “Fordey is one of the nicest people you would ever wish to meet and an excellent professional. We will be sad to see him go but he deserves to be playing matches and showing what a good player he is."

"At the same time Sam Long has kept Fordey out of the team and been really consistent and young James Golding was outstanding there in a friendly this week. We will look at all of the other options, but we certainly wish Fordey the best of luck for the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media