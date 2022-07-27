Munster Rugby issues squad injury update as pre-season kicks-off

THE Munster squad started their pre-season training programme on Monday ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

New Head Coach Graham Rowntree oversaw the first session with a new-look coaching team in place for the season including Attack Coach Mike Prendergast, Defence Coach Denis Leamy and Forwards Coach Andi Kyriacou.

New signings Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch and Chris Moore have all joined the squad at the High Performance Centre. .

There is good news on the injury front as we started the pre-season training programme with RG Snyman (knee) reintegrating to team training.

Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in the United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets in Wales last October.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench in Parc y Scarlets and nine minutes later was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Meanwhile, hooker Diarmuid Barron (elbow), Thomas Ahern (thigh) and Chris Farrell (hip) have all returned to team training.

Antoine Frisch is progressing well after undergoing a shoulder procedure towards the end of last season and will be in line to return in time for our pre-season fixtures.

Five Academy players have stepped up to the senior squad.

Three of the new Academy additions are training at the HPC: Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver and Ruadhan Quinn.

Munster will face Gloucester and London Irish at Musgrave Park in the province’s two pre-season fixtures.

Continuing to rehab: Liam Coombes (toe), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Andrew Conway (knee), John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee).

The Ireland Internationals and Ireland U20s representatives who were in action in New Zealand and Italy respectively will enjoy a rest period for the coming weeks before they make their return to the UL training base.