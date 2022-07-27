Search

27 Jul 2022

Munster Rugby issues squad injury update as pre-season kicks-off

Munster Rugby issues squad injury update as pre-season kicks-off

Munster Rugby's RG Snyman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

27 Jul 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster squad started their pre-season training programme on Monday ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

New Head Coach Graham Rowntree oversaw the first session with a new-look coaching team in place for the season including Attack Coach Mike Prendergast, Defence Coach Denis Leamy and Forwards Coach Andi Kyriacou.

New signings Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch and Chris Moore have all joined the squad at the High Performance Centre. .

There is good news on the injury front as we started the pre-season training programme with RG Snyman (knee) reintegrating to team training.

Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament in the United Rugby Championship win against Scarlets in Wales last October.

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench in Parc y Scarlets and nine minutes later was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Meanwhile, hooker Diarmuid Barron (elbow), Thomas Ahern (thigh) and Chris Farrell (hip) have all returned to team training.

Antoine Frisch is progressing well after undergoing a shoulder procedure towards the end of last season and will be in line to return in time for our pre-season fixtures.

Five Academy players have stepped up to the senior squad.

Three of the new Academy additions are training at the HPC: Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver and Ruadhan Quinn. 

Munster will face Gloucester and London Irish at Musgrave Park in the province’s two pre-season fixtures.

Continuing to rehab: Liam Coombes (toe), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Andrew Conway (knee), John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee).

The Ireland Internationals and Ireland U20s representatives who were in action in New Zealand and Italy respectively will enjoy a rest period for the coming weeks before they make their return to the UL training base.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media