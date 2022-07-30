Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Saturday 30th July and Sunday 31st July, Captain’s Prize Mr Michael McCarthy, Old Course.

Ladies Competition: Ladies Competition – Tuesday 19th July, Old Course; 1st Sighle Henigan (19) 36pts (Bk 9-18); 2nd Ann Kennelly (18) 36pts (Bk 9-16); 3rd Teresa Cronin (19) 36pts (Bk 9-15); 4th Lucy Pye (19) 34pts

14 Hole Mixed Scramble: Friday 22nd July, Old Course; 1st Jeanelle Griffin (34), Gerard Hannon (17), Elizabeth Keane (36), Claude Keane (9) 9.6 (addback 1.5) 49 40.9; 2nd Donal Liston (8), Tommy Gleeson(24), Patsy Gleeson (26), Jean Liston (33) 9.1 (addback 1.5) 50 42.2 ; 3rd

Orla Quilty (13), Brian Quilty (9), Conor Quilty (7), Pat McLoughlin (22) 5.1 49 43.9.

Senior Men’s Competition: Thursday 21st July, Cashen Course; 1st Eamon Kennelly (24) 34 +6 40pts; 2nd Fin Broderick (22) 39-3 36pts B5-14; 3rd Billy Lane (28) 33+3 36pts B5-13; Gross John A Culhane 24pts; 4th Rory Mehigan (16) 33 +3 36pts B5-11 B3-7; 5th Noel Nash (25) 34 +2 36pts B5-11 B3-6.

Fixtures: Thursday 28th July, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competition: Thursday 14th July, Cashen Course; 1st Marie Benn (17), Katherine Tangney (15), Mary Cronin (19) 23pts; 2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Margie Morkan (14), Helen O’Riordan (16) 22pts; 3rd Ray McCarthy (21), Mary B Kelly (25), Muireann O’Sullivan (27)

22pts

Senior Ladies: Competition, Thursday 21st July 22, Cashen Course; 1st Lucy McAuliffe (16), Marie Benn (17), Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 34pts

Fixtures: Thursday 28th July, Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: July Medal: Winner Mary T Real 71 Nett. Runner Up Claire Griffin 72 Nett. Third Muriel O’Flynn 74 Nett.

18-Hole Weekly: Tuesday 12rh July: 18 Hole Weekly – Winner Mary Toomey 39 Pts. Runner Up Margo O’Doherty 37 Pts. Third Kitty Sheehan 36 Pts. Sunday 17th July: 18 Hole Weekly – Winner: Olive Quinlan 40 Pts; Runner-Up: Catherine English 39 Pts. Third: Neasa Fahy O’Donnell 38 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 28st July: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. BRS at any time. Sunday 31st: 18 Hole Stableford, Draw 11.15am. Saturday 30th/Tuesday 2nd August: 18 Hole Stableford. Ladies weekly scramble Wednesday a with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble, Fridays from 5.30 pm.

Best of Luck: The lady members would like to wish the best of luck to Club Captain, Adrian Usher, who is holding his captain’s prize on 29th and 30th July. All ladies are encouraged to support Adrian on the day.

BALLYNEETY

Mens: Open Singles: 21/07 /22; 1st Niall McGrath 44 points; 2nd Jack Irwin 42 points; 3rd James Leonard 42 points; Gross Jonathan Dervan.

T J Walsh Cup: Sponsored by Redmond Mortgages; 1st Jamie O 'Byrne 48 points; 2nd Pat Power 42 points; 3rd Niall McGrath 41 points; Gross Kyle Dillion; 4th Tony Carroll Jnr 41 points; Cat A Mark Crawford 38 points; Cat B Eamon Cregan 38 points; Cat C Vincent Mc Elligott 39 points.

Ladies: Singles: 1st Louise Wilkinson 64; 2nd Olivia Hayes 67; 3rd Majella Comerford 69; Gross Zita Pearce 87.

Seniors: Seniors Champagne Scramble: 1st Tony Carroll Pat Hastings Eddie O Gorman & Tony Ryan 61.4 points; 2nd Eamon Cregan John Malone Noel Godfrey & Tom Carroll 60.2; 3rd Eamon Mc Grath Willie Whelton Brendan Mulcahy & Eddie Sheehan 58.3.

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot. This week winner Stephen Ryan wins €114. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

Junior Scratch Cup: Sonsored by PFL Flooring: 1st J Scully 73, 2nd F O'Grady, Shannon, 73; 3rd G O'Keeffe 73; 4th L Kelly 73; 1st nett K Birmingham 67; 2nd nett P O'Flanagan 69.

Intermediate Scratch Cup: Sponsored by PFL Flooring, 1st À Rossitter 75; 2nd R Foley 80; 3rd R Hickey, Shannon 80; 4th J Clune, Woodstock, 80; 1st nett R O'Driscoll, Nenagh 64; 2nd B Lenihan, East Clare 66.

Friday night mixed: Sponsored by N & F Clohessy ; 1st PJ & A Noonan 33pts; 2nd G Haugh & S Ryan 29; 3rd T Carmody & A O'Neill 28.

Open mixed singles: 20th July: 1st L Pearse 42; 2nd B Scanlon 41; 3rd K Price 40; Gross E Hayes, Ballybunion 32; 4th M Boland 39; 5th L Coughlan 39.

Ladies: Ladies Eileen Murphy Qualifier sponsored by Paul Noone Centra: 1st S Vaughan & G Walsh 44pts; 2nd M Clarke & P S Heehan 41; 3rd E Cregan & E Martin 40 pts, 4th K O'Neill & A Bowles 39.

Congrats: Congrats to this year’s men’s Captain Mr P Micks, who had his first ever hole-in-one on our 5th hole this week.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday 19th July, 18 Hole Open Singles; 1st Kevin Roche (29) 41pts; Category 2 (16); 1st Owen Boyle (13) 37pts

Seniors: Wednesday Seniors 20th July; 1st Moss Fitzgibbon, Johnny Neehan, David O Connor, Sean O'Connor 109 pts; 2nd Neilus Madigan, John P Collins, Peter O'Farrell, John O'Keeffe 104 Pts C/B; 3rd Ml O’Regan, Denis Murphy, Frank Maher 104 Pts.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 18th July; Best Card; Anne Weekes (31) 26pts C/B.

Play in Pink Open Day: 3-ball Champagne Scramble – Thursday, 21st July; 1st Prize Kindly Sponsored by Chic Boutique, Charleville; 1st Ann Gleeson, Maisie Clifford, Ursula Fahy 81 Pts; 2nd Maureen Murphy, Frances Hawe, Anne Murphy 78 Pts c/b; 3rd Joan Ronan, Lelia Dunworth, Theresa Lillis (Adare) 78 Pts c/b; Best Men’s Team – Ger Carroll, Donal O’Sullivan, Michael Hawe 91 Pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: Men’s Single Stableford 18 holes competition 23rd & 24th July: 1st Gordan O'Neill 39; 2nd Rob Kelly 39; Gross Diarmuid O'Connor 39 (34g); 3rd Vinny Derham 39; 4th Richard Woods 39.

Lady President's Prize: Maria Nolan’s Lady President Prize 24th July; 1st Jean Colleran 43 Pts; 2nd Sandra Moylan 41 Pts; Gross Joan Ryan 25 Pts; 3rd Sandra Smyth 39 Pts; 4th Siobhan Fitzpatrick 38 Pts; Longest Drive Siobhan Fitzpatrick; Nearest to Pin Niamh McDermott; Front 9 Dorothy Brennan 20 Pts; Back 9 Sheila Kent 22 Pts; 9 Hole Ladies Ann McMahon 24 Pts; 9 Hole Men’s 1st Niall Melody 20 Pts; 9 Hole Men’s 2nd Con Woods 20 Pts.

KILRUSH

Men's results: 23-24/07/2022 Captain's Prize (Mr Noel Kilkenny); 1 John McNeilis (68) 110; 2 John Stapleton (22) 110; Best Gross Rory Lillis (3) 121; 3 David Nagle (12) 111; 4 Greg Young (8) 112; 5 Kevin Clancy (13) 112; Cat 1 Brian Scanlan (10) 113; Cat 2 Leroy Crowe (16) 115; Cat 3 Patrick O'Dea (21) 112;

Captain’s Prize to Distance Members: 23-24/07/2022 (Mr Noel Kilkenny): 1 Jack McGrath (20) 107; 2 Martin McNamara (23) 108; 3 Andrew Egan (17) 108

Women's: 19/07/2022 Anne-Marie Russell Team of 3; 1 Claire Pyne, Anne Coen, Mary Downes 96 pts; 2 Anne Gallagher, Edel Crowley, Ailish Lorigan 95 pts; 3 Loretta Maher, Margaret Hehir, Freda Moran 93 pts.

LIMERICK

Ladies: July Medal 9 and 12 July: 1st Caroline McMahon, P/H 42, 69 nett; 2nd Jane Clery, P/H 28, 71 nett; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 81 gross (b6); 3rd Elaine Donegan, P/H 24, 72 nett; 4th Emer Gilligan, P/H 22, 73 nett; 9 hole Stableford Competition: 1st Mary Collery, P/H 28, 23 points.

Results: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Granard Cup NCBI Foursomes 16th and 19th July; 1st Niamh O'Connor/Neasa Keogh, P/H 39, 44 points; 2nd Sheila O'Brien/Grace Davis, P/H 30, 43 points.