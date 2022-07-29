Search

29 Jul 2022

Two local clubs face FAI Senior Cup first round ties

Two local clubs face FAI Senior Cup first round ties

The Pike Rovers side which defeated Everton AFC, of Cork, in their Extra.ie FAI Cup preliminary round fixture at Crossagalla in April Pic: Pike Rovers Twitter

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TWO local clubs are in 2022/2023 Extra.ie FAI Cup action this Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

SSE Airtricity League First Division side Treaty United begin their campaign with a home fixture against non-league Usher Celtic FC on this Friday night at the Markets Field at 7.45pm.

Treaty were not in action in the First Division on Friday as they had a bye week. Treaty have won their last three league fixtures against Athlone Town, Longford Town and now Bray Wanderers to boost their promotion play-off hopes.

Treaty remain in fifth spot in the league table, occupying the final promotion play-off position. Tommy Barrett's charges are three points clear of sixth-placed Wexford FC, while the Limerick-based side trail fourth-placed Longford Town by three points.

Meanwhile, FAI Junior Cup finalists Pike Rovers resume their FAI Senior Cup campaign on Sunday next with an away date against Letterkenny, Co Donegal-based Bonagee United FC. The game has a 2pm kick-off.

Pike were 1-0 winners over Munster Senior League side, Everton, of Cork, in their FAI Senior Cup preliminary round fixture played at Crossagalla in April.

