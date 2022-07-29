Tour de Munster charity cycle race to visit Limerick

AS this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle quickly approaches, cyclists will be entering the final stages of their training regimes to make sure they are flying fit to tackle the testing 600km route across the six counties of Munster on their quest to raise vital funds for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

The Tour, which passes through Limerick, will launch from The English Market on Grand Parade in Cork City on Thursday, August 4, and those participating will return to Cork on Sunday, August 7, where the finishing line will see them tackle the heights of St. Patrick’s Hill right in the heart of the city. This year’s charity cycle will be the 22nd in the event's history.

Over the previous 21 years, Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010. The funds raised support the provision of vital services to members across Down Syndrome Ireland’s six Munster branches.

International cycling legend and Tour de Munster stalwart, Sean Kelly, will once again get back in the saddle to take part in the charity cycle. He will be joined alongside amateur cyclists from all over Munster to tackle the epic 600km journey that will take in the scenic cities, towns and villages of Munster.

2022 Tour de Munster

Stage 1: Cork - Limerick

Thursday, August 4

Cork (Silversprings Hotel): 8:00am- 3:30pm Ballykisteen (Lunch): 3:40pm - 4:30pmLimerick (King John’s Castle): 5:50pm - 6:20pm Barry’s Cross: 6.35pm - 6.35pm Killaloe: (Lakeside Hotel) - 7:15pm

Stage 2: Limerick - Tralee

Friday, August 5

Killaloe: 9:00am; Tuamgraney: 9:45am - 9:45am; Ennis: (tea/coffee: West County Hotel): 11:30am - 12:00pm; Kildysart: 1:00pm - 1:00pm; Kilimer (Ferry – Lunch on Board): 2:00pm - 2:00pm; Tarbert: 2:20pm - 2:20pm; Listowel (tea/coffee & scone: Christy’s pub): 3:10pm - 3:40pm; Tralee (The Rose Hotel): 4:40pm