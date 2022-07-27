Football rumours: Spurs’ hopes of signing Weston McKennie dented by Pogba injury

Tottenham’s hopes of signing 23-year-old Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie have been dented by the knee injury suffered by his team-mate Paul Pogba, 29, the Daily Mail writes. The Italian giants had been hoping to sell the American for £34million, but with Pogba’s fitness in doubt, the Serie A club may need to hold onto McKennie.
After struggling to secure Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, Chelsea have turned their attention to Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, the Evening Standard reports. The paper adds that the Blues’ bid had fallen slightly short of the asking price for the player.
Elsewhere, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha claims the Foxes are struggling to strike up interest up for midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Metro. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the club and reportedly wants out. Leicester are prepared to sell the Belgium international for a fee.
And the Liverpool Echo writes that Everton are keen on Sporting Lisbon left wing-back Ruben Vinagre. The 23-year-old former Wolves player has been linked to a return to the Premier League.
Sam Edozie: The Daily Mail reports Southampton have made a late move to try to sign Manchester City’s 19-year-old winger. The English player had been expected to join Bayer Leverkusen.
Manuel Benson: The same paper writes that Burnley have had a £1.5m bid for the 25-year-old Belgian winger rejected by Antwerp.
Dr Cathy Casey, Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and CEO of St. John’s Hospital Emer Martin at the launch of five-year strategy | PICTURE: Arthur Ellis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.